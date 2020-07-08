Warc Media Awards announces 2020 Channel Integration jury

Warc has named the judging panel of the Effective Channel Integration category for the Warc Media Awards 2020, a global awards scheme that rewards communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results.
Now in its fifth year, this case study competition examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment.
The Effective Channel Integration jury will look for how sophisticated communications architecture helped boost campaign effectiveness.
The eminent jury panel of 15 is made up of both client-side and agency-side senior industry executives. It will be chaired by Vasileios Kourakis, global director, Marketing ROI, Consumer Product Division, L'Oréal.
The full jury lineup for the Channel Integration category, Warc Media Awards is:
Commenting on the upcoming judging process, jury chair Vasileios Kourakis, global director, Marketing ROI, Consumer Product Division, L'Oréal, said:
I look forward to working with this great jury to recognise and celebrate industry best practices showcasing how powerful channel strategies can drive effectiveness in today's volatile and complex competitive landscape.
The Warc Media Awards are free to enter. Papers submitted as effectiveness case studies are welcomed from any territory and communications discipline.
The winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards across all four categories - Effective Channel Integration, Effective Use of Tech, Best Use of Data, and Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships - will share a prize fund of $40,000.
The Special Awards in the Effective Channel Integration category will be awarded for:
Path-to-Purchase Award: How a campaign built an effective integration model around shopper or path-to-purchase insight.
Effective Cross-Channel Measurement Award: For a campaign that most accurately measured the effectiveness of different communication channels and the halo effect that they achieved together.
The POE Award: How a strategy successfully linked paid, owned and earned media.
The closing date for entries is 23 September 2020. More details can be found here.
