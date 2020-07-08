Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Media News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizUnity

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Warc Media Awards announces 2020 Channel Integration jury

Warc has named the judging panel of the Effective Channel Integration category for the Warc Media Awards 2020, a global awards scheme that rewards communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results.
Vasileios Kourakis, global director, Marketing ROI, Consumer Product Division, L'Oréal.

Now in its fifth year, this case study competition examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment.

The Effective Channel Integration jury will look for how sophisticated communications architecture helped boost campaign effectiveness.

The eminent jury panel of 15 is made up of both client-side and agency-side senior industry executives. It will be chaired by Vasileios Kourakis, global director, Marketing ROI, Consumer Product Division, L'Oréal.

The full jury lineup for the Channel Integration category, Warc Media Awards is:

  • Vasileios Kourakis - Global director, Marketing ROI, Consumer Product Division, L'Oréal - jury chair
  • Charu Aggarwal - Chief strategy officer, India & SEA, Havas Media
  • Sarah Baumann - Managing director, VaynerMedia London
  • Shann Biglione - Executive vice president, head of strategy, Zenith USA
  • Karine Courtemanche - Chief creative officer, PHD and Touché!
  • Maria Dankova - Director of Business Analytics, Ebiquity
  • Kim Einan - Executive vice president, head of strategy, Starcom USA
  • Pancho González - Co-founder and chief creative officer, Inbrax Chile
  • Darren Hawkins - Group strategy and insight director, McCann Manchester
  • Daniel Krauß - Head of strategy, Select World
  • Mario Morby - Head of planning, FP7 McCann Dubai
  • Dino Myers-Lamptey - founder, The Barber Shop
  • Jane Ostler - Global head of Media Effectiveness, Kantar
  • Sumegha Rao - Executive strategy director Unilever, Ogilvy Singapore
  • Gianluca Toccafondi - Global integrated media manager, Ikea

Full biographies are available here.

Commenting on the upcoming judging process, jury chair Vasileios Kourakis, global director, Marketing ROI, Consumer Product Division, L'Oréal, said:
I look forward to working with this great jury to recognise and celebrate industry best practices showcasing how powerful channel strategies can drive effectiveness in today's volatile and complex competitive landscape.
The Warc Media Awards are free to enter. Papers submitted as effectiveness case studies are welcomed from any territory and communications discipline.

The winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards across all four categories - Effective Channel Integration, Effective Use of Tech, Best Use of Data, and Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships - will share a prize fund of $40,000.

The Special Awards in the Effective Channel Integration category will be awarded for:
  • Path-to-Purchase Award: How a campaign built an effective integration model around shopper or path-to-purchase insight.
  • Effective Cross-Channel Measurement Award: For a campaign that most accurately measured the effectiveness of different communication channels and the halo effect that they achieved together.
  • The POE Award: How a strategy successfully linked paid, owned and earned media.

The closing date for entries is 23 September 2020. More details can be found here.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: WARC, Warc Media Awards

Related

Warc Awards announces 2020 Effective Social Strategy winners17 Jun 2020
Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Use of Brand Purpose winners3 Jun 2020
Practical tips for marketing in times like these29 May 2020
The impact of Covid-19 on global advertising investment [report]28 May 2020
Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Content Strategy shortlist22 Apr 2020
Warc releases 2020 Media Strategy Report21 Apr 2020
Key learnings behind the winning work from the Warc Rankings8 Apr 2020
FMCG brands better placed to weather Covid-19 storm - Global Advertising Trends report30 Mar 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz