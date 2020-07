Warc Media Awards announces 2020 Channel Integration jury

Warc has named the judging panel of the Effective Channel Integration category for the Warc Media Awards 2020, a global awards scheme that rewards communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results.

Vasileios Kourakis - Global director, Marketing ROI, Consumer Product Division, L'Oréal - jury chair

Charu Aggarwal - Chief strategy officer, India & SEA, Havas Media

Sarah Baumann - Managing director, VaynerMedia London

Shann Biglione - Executive vice president, head of strategy, Zenith USA

Karine Courtemanche - Chief creative officer, PHD and Touché!

Maria Dankova - Director of Business Analytics, Ebiquity

Kim Einan - Executive vice president, head of strategy, Starcom USA

Pancho González - Co-founder and chief creative officer, Inbrax Chile

Darren Hawkins - Group strategy and insight director, McCann Manchester

Daniel Krauß - Head of strategy, Select World

Mario Morby - Head of planning, FP7 McCann Dubai

Dino Myers-Lamptey - founder, The Barber Shop

Jane Ostler - Global head of Media Effectiveness, Kantar

Sumegha Rao - Executive strategy director Unilever, Ogilvy Singapore

Gianluca Toccafondi - Global integrated media manager, Ikea

I look forward to working with this great jury to recognise and celebrate industry best practices showcasing how powerful channel strategies can drive effectiveness in today's volatile and complex competitive landscape.

Path-to-Purchase Award: How a campaign built an effective integration model around shopper or path-to-purchase insight.

Effective Cross-Channel Measurement Award: For a campaign that most accurately measured the effectiveness of different communication channels and the halo effect that they achieved together.

The POE Award: How a strategy successfully linked paid, owned and earned media.

