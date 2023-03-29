How can living a normal life be sustained for people living with HIV/AIDS?

The HIV treatment called antiretroviral therapy (ART) lowers the virus in the body (called the viral load). The treatment slows down the effects that HIV has on the body and reduces your chances of giving HIV to sexual partners. Some people on ART have such a small amount of the virus in their bodies that they can't transmit HIV to their sexual partners. Even though the treatment is so effective, there are still misconceptions about the spread of HIV and what it means to be HIV-positive today. Education about the disease and practising healthy habits can help people with HIV/AIDS fight the disease and the misconceptions.

Some practical habits to help you live a healthy life with HIV/AIDS: