How can living a normal life be sustained for people living with HIV/AIDS?

The HIV treatment called antiretroviral therapy (ART) lowers the virus in the body (called the viral load). The treatment slows down the effects that HIV has on the body and reduces your chances of giving HIV to sexual partners. Some people on ART have such a small amount of the virus in their bodies that they can't transmit HIV to their sexual partners. Even though the treatment is so effective, there are still misconceptions about the spread of HIV and what it means to be HIV-positive today. Education about the disease and practising healthy habits can help people with HIV/AIDS fight the disease and the misconceptions.
Keeping stress, depression, and pain under control can help improve your physical and emotional health, making life with HIV easier. If you feel you're experiencing depression, get some professional help. Be sure to mention that you are busy with HIV treatments to avoid potential drug interactions between depression and HIV medicines.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), HIV/AIDS is one of the most manageable chronic diseases. Staying healthy with HIV is in your control, and according to the Medical Schemes Act, HIV/Aids has been classified as a PMB, and therefore medical schemes, like Medshield, will cover your diagnosis, treatment and care of this disease, with certain terms and conditions. Healthy habits will strengthen your body and immune system to defend against illnesses that could threaten your health.