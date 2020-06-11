Assegai Awards 2020 entries now open

The Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) is pleased to announce that the Assegai Awards for 2020 are open for entry.
The Assegai Awards acknowledge the talented elite whose integrated marketing campaigns deliver exceptional results.
An Assegai Award does not give honours for extravagant production values, enormous budgets or big-name companies. Rather, it recognises breakthrough strategy, creative brilliance and outstanding results in all direct marketing media, from mail and print to digital, from mobile to broadcast.
This is your chance to stake your claim as an award-winning marketer, someone who clients will trust to take their brands to the next level.
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
