Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Assegai Awards 2020 entries now open

Issued by: DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) is pleased to announce that the Assegai Awards for 2020 are open for entry.

The Assegai Awards acknowledge the talented elite whose integrated marketing campaigns deliver exceptional results.

An Assegai Award does not give honours for extravagant production values, enormous budgets or big-name companies. Rather, it recognises breakthrough strategy, creative brilliance and outstanding results in all direct marketing media, from mail and print to digital, from mobile to broadcast.

This is your chance to stake your claim as an award-winning marketer, someone who clients will trust to take their brands to the next level.

DMASA members can enter at a discounted rate!

Entries can be made on our website www.assegaiawards.co.za via a user-friendly, four-step process, online.

Campaigns need to have run between January 2019 and August 2020.

For all Assegai Awards enquiries email our team on .

The ultimate goal remains to keep raising the bar!

Key dates to remember:
  • Entry deadline: 28 August 2020
  • Judging: 17 and 24 September 2020
  • Assegai Awards Evening: 5 November 2020 (subject to Covid-19 regulations)


DMASA's press office

DMASAThe Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: direct marketing, Assegai Awards, DMASA, Direct Marketing Association of South Africa

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz