Assegai Awards 2020 entries now open

The Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) is pleased to announce that the Assegai Awards for 2020 are open for entry.

Entry deadline: 28 August 2020



Judging: 17 and 24 September 2020



Assegai Awards Evening: 5 November 2020 (subject to Covid-19 regulations)

The Assegai Awards acknowledge the talented elite whose integrated marketing campaigns deliver exceptional results.An Assegai Award does not give honours for extravagant production values, enormous budgets or big-name companies. Rather, it recognises breakthrough strategy, creative brilliance and outstanding results in all direct marketing media, from mail and print to digital, from mobile to broadcast.This is your chance to stake your claim as an award-winning marketer, someone who clients will trust to take their brands to the next level.DMASA members can enter at a discounted rate!Entries can be made on our website www.assegaiawards.co.za via a user-friendly, four-step process, online.Campaigns need to have run between January 2019 and August 2020.For all Assegai Awards enquiries email our team onThe ultimate goal remains to keep raising the bar!