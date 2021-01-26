Inclusive design is transforming the customer journey

Embracing inclusive design is a pathway to innovation that organisations ignore at their peril. Before now, it was common for the industry to see accessibility and inclusion as a box to tick somewhere within the design or process, but as Covid-19 has accelerated the digital world, inclusive design has now moved up the list of priorities for many organisations.

Photo by Polina Zimmerman© from Pexels

Embrace the 'inclusion revolution' Given that 70% of consumers prefer to buy from brands that are inclusive, marketers are embracing the "inclusion revolution" by means of ad campaigns, social content and CSI initiatives...

Organisations that fail to implement an iterative and continuous user-based data model risk failing their customers. The world is moving fast, customers are faster. Customer demands are ever-changing, and expectations are at an all-time high.

Businesses are losing large swathes of customers when minor improvements or enhancements could very easily solve for many different customer challenges, increase their sphere of influence and, ultimately, their bottom line.While embarking on any new journey can be daunting, Hardy and Uys both agree that the smooth navigation of a carefully constructed roadmap, coupled with advice from industry specialists can offer organisations a return on investment right from the offset.



Seeking the help of experts in inclusive design will have your teams set up for success and mitigate the risks of potential failure, late-to-market execution and budget waste.



Hardy recommends choosing a partner with a proven track record as experts in current best practice, years of in-the-work training together with real-world tried-and-tested methodologies to ensure any inclusive design project gets off the ground timeously and delivered at quality.

Inclusive design has evolved from simply optimising a product or service for a specific user with specific needs, to creating a customer journey that considers all customers, and potential customers, of the business. Whether it’s considering left-handed customers, people with disabilities, and individual preferences or aversions, understanding all your customers is critical to the development of any product or service, process and framework.Forward-thinking organisations are beginning to see the value of inclusive design not only as a means of improving their bottom line, but as a meaningful way to nurture positive brand sentiment, a happy customer culture, and brand loyalty.We’re seeing a huge improvement in conversions of sale when we make even minor improvements or enhancements to the customer journey. A few examples of these solutions in action include text-to-voice, audio adjustments, colour changes, as well as multi-channel improvements to ensure that customers can reach businesses irrespective of the device they use or their level of digital literacy. User context and circumstance remains a crucial piece of the design and development journey.Head of digital at the Immersion Group, Geoffrey Hardy says modern businesses cannot afford to rely on old customer data and outdated processes to deliver a superior customer experience through digital platforms.Hardy adds that with customer experience now very much at the centre of the customer loyalty conversation, principles of inclusive design will play a central role in ensuring an entire customer base is considered.