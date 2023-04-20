The Good Report 2022 reveals top campaigns for sustainability

Warc Creative has released The Good Report 2022, a ranking of the world's best use of creative communications to promote sustainability and social responsibility to raise awareness of major social and environmental issues.

The Good Report is compiled by ACT Responsible, the international non-profit association and largest source of the world's best ads for social and environmental issues, in collaboration with Warc Creative, helping companies transform the commercial impact of creative marketing, and publisher of the Warc Rankings.

Just great work

The Good Report ranking is produced by combining the results of the recently published Warc Creative 100, the global benchmark for creative excellence, with ACT Responsible initiatives: Great Ads for Good Exhibition, the Care Awards, TV show One minute of Responsibility, Tributes (public vote), and the Good Ad Gallery. There are no complicated criteria or categories, just great work for good.

A total of 1,029 campaigns produced by 658 agencies for 897 advertisers (non-profit, public sector, and commercial brands) across 77 markets were evaluated for this latest Good Report.

Of the top 40 campaigns featured in The Good Report 2022, 20 are for non-profits, 17 for commercial brands (including one produced in collaboration with a non-profit) and three for public sectors. A total of 39 agencies (27 are part of 11 networks and 12 are independent) across 24 markets are represented.

The top 25 agencies are made up of four independent and 21 networked agencies (from 11 different networks) covering a total of 13 markets. Of the top 20 networks, five are independent and 15 are owned by holding companies. The top ten brands include seven non-profit, and three for-profit.

The Good Report 2022 top ranked campaigns and companies promoting good are:

Top five campaigns:

Reverse Selfie, Ogilvy UK, Dove Signal for Help, Juniper Park\TBWA, Canadian Women’s Foundation/Women’s Funding Network Catch of the Day 2050, Ogilvy Social.Lab Amsterdam, Sea Shepherd Conservation Society Beyond the Surface, Havas Worldwide Middle East, Adidas The Lost Class, Leo Burnett Chicago, Change the ref

Top five agencies:

Ogilvy UK FCB Chicago Juniper Park\TBWA BBDO New York Area 23, IPG Health Company

Top five networks:

Ogilvy Havas Group FCB BBDO Worldwide McCann Worldgroup

Top five brands:

Dove Sea Shepherd Conservation Society Red Cross Greenpeace Change the Ref

Top five countries:

United States France United Kingdom Canada Brazil

Isa Kurata, The Good Report initiator and ACT Responsible co-founder, says: "With the Good Report, ACT Responsible continues its mission of promoting, inspiring and uniting the communications industry for the greater Good. We truly believe advertising has a major role in educating and promoting good to help make the world a better place and we are proud to celebrate this work every year. Producing The Good Report with the collaboration of the Warc Creative team is a great privilege."

Amy Rogers, head of content, Warc Creative and ACT'ive partner, added: “Creativity as a force for positive change has never been more important. Warc is delighted to collaborate with Act Responsible to continue shining a light on the agencies, brands and NGOs that are creating breakthrough ideas that not only matter to society but can change behaviour.”