Africa


Non-traditional radio solutions deliver strong results

20 Apr 2023
Simon ParkinsonBy: Simon Parkinson
Radio is enjoying a renaissance in South Africa. With the ease of plugging in earphones and listening on the go, people are tuning in to their favourite stations while commuting to work, exercising, at their desks, or at home.
Image supplied. Non-traditional radio solutions are still delivering strong results
Image supplied. Non-traditional radio solutions are still delivering strong results

In today's digital age, where people are streaming audio books, podcasts, and music more than ever before, this is no surprise.

Moreover, with load-shedding playing a significant part in the daily lives of South Africans, TV ratings dropping, and billboards remaining blank due to power cuts; radio has emerged as the obvious choice for advertisers.

Non-traditional radio advertising

Notably, audiences are responding more than ever to the right messaging, and smart advertisers are taking advantage of this.

While traditional advertising methods are effective, non-traditional radio solutions are still delivering strong results. They stand out from the clutter and can elicit a response from potential customers.

In non-traditional radio advertising, it's vital to remember that the product must be the hero. Audiences of the station need to respond to help drive sales. The most effective campaigns are those that create an emotional connection with the listener and prompt a response.

It all begins with the agency responsible for creating a campaign understanding the nuances of the product and listening to the respective product specialist.

Source ©Radio Awards The Radio Awards are open. Pictured are winners from the 2022 Radio Awards
2023 Radio Awards open

2 days ago

The right partner

For advertisers, finding the right partner is crucial. It's essential to work with a knowledgeable agency that can work across multiple radio stations and deliver a solution that's easy and client-focused.

Too often, clients are more focused on owning a radio station property than delivering results for their product with their radio campaign solution.

It’s imperative that you ensure that the agency knows how to get the right audience for your brand and your product, to produce successful results. You should expect nothing less.

My simple advice to advertisers is to partner with the right agency, ensure that objectives are being met, and put in place measurable metrics that focus on client sales.

By leveraging radio stations in South Africa, businesses can deliver results, even in challenging times. Radio is as strong as it has ever been, and it's up to advertisers to take advantage of this platform and connect with their audience in meaningful ways.

Simon Parkinson
Simon Parkinson's articles

About Simon Parkinson

Simon Parkinson is a director at Ultimate Media, the radio and audio specialist advertising agency. He is also the current host of The Big Joburg Drive show on Hot 102.7 FM.
