Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mann MadeGfK South AfricaIMC ConferenceProvantageDash Digital StudioPrimedia OutdoorDentsuTenacityPRThe Innovator TrustSmile 90.4FMHuman8DMASAKantarHoward AudioBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Peter Diamandis pioneers A360 Metaverse Space Adventure in Ubuntuland

19 Apr 2023
Issued by: Mann Made
The annual physical Abundance360 event (A360), took place in Los Angeles earlier this year and was attended by hundreds of people. The prestigious event, hosted by world-renowned futurist Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, is where visionary thinkers congregate to learn how to harness the latest technologies, create wealth and solve the world's greatest challenges. Now, for the first time, African thinkers will also have the opportunity to access these teachings.
Peter Diamandis pioneers A360 Metaverse Space Adventure in Ubuntuland

Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse, will be hosting the A360 Metaverse Space Adventure, where, from 5 - 9 June 2023, a self-timed learning format will enable participants to learn from A360’s visionaries in Ubuntuland. In a curated Metaverse experience, Diamandis and the A360 speakers will share bleeding-edge insights to help participants leverage technologies and transform their business, enhance their philanthropy, and develop Moonshot projects.

There are two participation options: full package access or individual tracks. With the full access package, ticket holders can access all five learning tracks and explore one per day. Individual track access enables participants to select which topics interest them most. Additionally, all participants will get to “travel” through space in 90-minute virtual reality sessions through an exciting immersive simulation.

The five learning tracks are:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Speakers include: Emad Mostaque, Rana el Kaliouby, PhD, Andrew Ng, PhD, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis.
This track provides an overview of artificial intelligence and its applications in various industries. It will cover the fundamental concepts of AI, including machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing. Speakers will also discuss the challenges and opportunities of AI adoption, its impact on society, the latest AI technologies, tools, techniques, as well as case studies and best practices from leading experts in the field.

Abundance

Speakers include: Sal Khan, Martin Roscheisen, PhD, Geordie Rose, PhD, Andrew Yang, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis
This track breaks down how to unlock abundance in your life and experience greater joy, fulfilment and purpose as we explore the concept of abundance and provide practical tips and strategies for cultivating abundance in various aspects of your life. Whether you are seeking greater financial prosperity, better relationships, improved health, or simply more happiness and peace of mind, this track will provide insights and tools to help you achieve your goals.

Peter Diamandis pioneers A360 Metaverse Space Adventure in Ubuntuland

Exponential Technologies (Exponentials)

Speakers include: Paolo Pirjanian, PhD, Ali Khademhosseini, PhD, Alexander Zhavoronkhov, PhD, Jack Hidary, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis
This track explores the opportunities and challenges presented by the exponential growth of technology in the health industry and in business. While exponentials have had tremendous benefits, they also bring new challenges. Our expert speakers will discuss these issues and provide insights into how healthcare organisations can navigate these challenges and how businesses can stay ahead of the curve.

Longevity

Speakers include: Mark Hyman, MD, Doris A. Taylor, PhD, FACC, FAHA, Naveen Jain, Michael Hufford, PhD, Mary Lou Jepsen, PhD, James Min, MD, Hans Keirstead, PhD, Tim Nelson, MD, PhD, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis
In recent years, advances in science and technology have made it possible to extend human lifespans and improve the quality of life for aging populations. The A360 speakers will discuss the latest developments in the field of longevity, including the biology of aging, lifestyle interventions and emerging therapies. They will also discuss the ethical and social implications of increasing human lifespans as well as the challenges and opportunities presented by this rapidly evolving field.

Peter Diamandis pioneers A360 Metaverse Space Adventure in Ubuntuland

Moonshots

Speakers include: Tony Robbins, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis
Moonshots are ambitious, game-changing ideas that have the potential to revolutionise entire industries and transform the world we live in. The A360 speakers will discuss the history of moonshots, from the space race to modern-day examples like Elon Musk's SpaceX. They will also explore the key principles of moonshot thinking, including setting audacious goals, embracing failure, and collaborating across disciplines.

Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, founder of Abundance360 said, “I am thrilled to join the Africarare metaverse and bring the transformative power of immersive learning to the world. With the A360 Summit as a metaverse space adventure, we can explore new frontiers of knowledge and unlock the potential of the next generation of future leaders.”

Mic Mann, co-founder and CEO of Africarare, shares his excitement for the upcoming event: "Abundance 360 teachings are truly empowering and inspiring, and having attended myself, I can attest to that. Bringing a condensed version of this learning experience to the world is an incredible opportunity for our audiences to benefit tremendously."

To learn more about the A360 Metaverse Space Adventure, or to book tickets, go to https://www.diamandis.com/a360-metaverse-adventure.

For regular updates, follow Africarare on Twitter: @AfricarareNFT.

NextOptions
Mann Made
We are a brand experience agency, strategically oriented, technically inspired, logistically defined and creatively driven to produce world-class brand experiences that inform and inspire our Client audiences.
Read more: MD, Tony Robbins, Rana el Kaliouby, artificial intelligence, Mic Mann, Naveen Jain, Peter Diamandis, metaverse

Related

Source © limbi007 AI as an opportunity says global communications professionals
AI an opportunity says global communications professionals4 hours ago
New report: How AI is transforming jobs, catalysing a workforce revolution
New report: How AI is transforming jobs, catalysing a workforce revolution5 Apr 2023
Celebrated SA artist Blessing Ngobeni steps into the metaverse
Mann MadeCelebrated SA artist Blessing Ngobeni steps into the metaverse4 Apr 2023
Accenture Technology Vision 2023: Generative AI to usher in a bold new future
StoneAccenture Technology Vision 2023: Generative AI to usher in a bold new future31 Mar 2023
The impact of AI-powered ChatGPT on digital media agencies and e-commerce
TDMCThe impact of AI-powered ChatGPT on digital media agencies and e-commerce29 Mar 2023
ChatGPT and GPT4: a fresh starting point for society or Wikipedia 2.0?
ChatGPT and GPT4: a fresh starting point for society or Wikipedia 2.0?24 Mar 2023
Evolution not revolution: why GPT-4 is notable, but not groundbreaking
Evolution not revolution: why GPT-4 is notable, but not groundbreaking17 Mar 2023
AI in education: transformational or a disruption to the system?
AI in education: transformational or a disruption to the system?15 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz