Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

eMediaSASPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadiodotGOODUrban Brew StudiosRogerwilcoOgilvy South AfricaDemographicaGagasi FMHuman8BrandMappTenacityPRHustle MediaJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


White Square festival announces 2023 jury

17 Mar 2023
White Square, one of the largest international creativity festivals in Europe has announced its jury for 2023.
Creative and Branding Jury. Source: Supplied.
Creative and Branding Jury. Source: Supplied.

Annually agencies from more than 35 countries submit their entries and the geography of the festival participants continues to expand.

Eight categories

The call for entries is open: participants are welcome to submit their entries online till 28 April. Entries are accepted in 205 nominations in eight categories.

The festival believes it brings a high level of judging, professional competence and impartiality in the evaluation of entries. This year, four line-ups of international jury represented by experts with worldwide recognition in the advertising industry, numerous awards and experience in judging prestigious creativity festivals around the world will evaluate the entries.

Creative and branding

Creative and branding jury is judging creative and branding contests: film, print, radio & audio, outdoor, integrated, branded content and entertainment, creative use of media, communication design, packaging design, digital & interactive design, product design, brand environment design.

Marketing and digital jury

White Square festival announces 2023 jury

Marketing and digital jury is judging marketing effectiveness, marketing services, digital and media contests, marketing effectiveness, brand experience and activation, PR, direct, campaigns, sectors, innovations, creativity driven transformation, digital, mobile, social and influencer, creative data, channels, excellence in media and media campaigns.

Craft jury

White Square festival announces 2023 jury

Craft jury is judging Craft contest: film craft, print and outdoor craft, excellence in radio and audio.

Mass Media jury

White Square festival announces 2023 jury

Mass Media J=jury is judging the Mass Media contest: communication, digital and mobile, reach, integrated campaigns, change for good brands, change for good nonprofit, charity and government.

Changes and additions to the jury are possible.

The main judging criteria are the creative idea and its implementation.

Read their profiles here.

NextOptions
Read more: advertising, festival, Europe, Motheo Moeng, Karabo Ledwaba

Related

Source:
All the 2023 Dubai Lynx winners1 day ago
#BehindtheSelfie: Leith Smith, marketing manager at Jacaranda FM
#BehindtheSelfie: Leith Smith, marketing manager at Jacaranda FM2 days ago
Adidas' Beyond the surface campaign.
Warc Media 100 rankings announced2 days ago
Muzi Mthombeni. Source: Supplied.
#Newsmaker: Muzi Mthombeni joins Wonder as head of strategy3 days ago
#OrchidsandOnions: Volkswagen ticks all the boxes, Eskom not so much
#OrchidsandOnions: Volkswagen ticks all the boxes, Eskom not so much13 Mar 2023
Navisha Bechan-Sewkuran. Source: Supplied.
Strength and grit: Navisha Bechan-Sewkuran celebrates 10 years at Mondelez International10 Mar 2023
Source: Web Tickets The Creative Circle Best of 2022 have been announced
Creative Circle Best of 2022 announced10 Mar 2023
Source:
ARB amends rules on paid for rankings, adds vapour marketing appendix9 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz