White Square festival announces 2023 jury

White Square, one of the largest international creativity festivals in Europe has announced its jury for 2023.

Creative and Branding Jury. Source: Supplied.

Annually agencies from more than 35 countries submit their entries and the geography of the festival participants continues to expand.

Eight categories

The call for entries is open: participants are welcome to submit their entries online till 28 April. Entries are accepted in 205 nominations in eight categories.

The festival believes it brings a high level of judging, professional competence and impartiality in the evaluation of entries. This year, four line-ups of international jury represented by experts with worldwide recognition in the advertising industry, numerous awards and experience in judging prestigious creativity festivals around the world will evaluate the entries.

Creative and branding

Creative and branding jury is judging creative and branding contests: film, print, radio & audio, outdoor, integrated, branded content and entertainment, creative use of media, communication design, packaging design, digital & interactive design, product design, brand environment design.

Marketing and digital jury

Marketing and digital jury is judging marketing effectiveness, marketing services, digital and media contests, marketing effectiveness, brand experience and activation, PR, direct, campaigns, sectors, innovations, creativity driven transformation, digital, mobile, social and influencer, creative data, channels, excellence in media and media campaigns.

Craft jury

Craft jury is judging Craft contest: film craft, print and outdoor craft, excellence in radio and audio.

Mass Media jury

Mass Media J=jury is judging the Mass Media contest: communication, digital and mobile, reach, integrated campaigns, change for good brands, change for good nonprofit, charity and government.

Changes and additions to the jury are possible.

The main judging criteria are the creative idea and its implementation.

