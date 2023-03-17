Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SASPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadiodotGOODUrban Brew StudiosRogerwilcoOgilvy South AfricaDemographicaGagasi FMHuman8BrandMappTenacityPRHustle MediaJoe PublicESETEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

TV Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Game show delivers a R250,000 win for local aspiring entrepreneur

17 Mar 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
The new television game show, Deal or No Deal SA, delivers its first big win as an ordinary South African, Siya N, walks away with a life-changing R250,000 in a daring episode of this global game-show sensation!
Game show delivers a R250,000 win for local aspiring entrepreneur

Twenty-four-year-old 'Siya N', as he has been tagged on the show, took a chance by challenging the Banker and ultimately walking away with the show’s top prize money amount of R250,000.

Siya N says he “couldn’t believe it” when presenter Katlego Maboe called his name as the chosen contestant, but a lot of couldn’t-believe-it moments followed once he sat down in the hot seat.

The big winner told the audience he was not prepared to go home with anything less than R100,000. He quickly and confidently eliminated the first six of twenty sealed boxes, each containing a cash amount ranging from R1 to R250,000. Round after nail-biting round, Siya N eliminated more boxes, revealing the cash amounts he could have won. Halfway through the game, the maximum prize amount was the only big number left on the money-tree, which greatly reduced the odds of a big win. However, he stuck to his guns and refused every offer made by the Banker for him to cash in and leave, declaring “I’m here to take a risk”.

I’ve always wanted to be a professional actor
or to work as a radio or television presenter.
It’s my childhood dream and I can now use some of my winnings
to make it happen

When it came down to only two amounts on the money-tree and two boxes left to open, Siya N broke down and started sobbing uncontrollably. Amidst loud gasps from his fellow contestants and with tears running down his face, he risked it all by declining the Banker’s final offer of R135,000 to ultimately claim the top prize.

Siya N, who lives with his sister in a shack at the back of the family home, says he will use the money to carve out a career as an actor and in the media and entertainment industry. He has no formal training but has managed to be an extra on small television productions.

“I’ve always wanted to be a professional actor or to work as a radio or television presenter. It’s my childhood dream and I can now use some of my winnings to make it happen,” he says.

Siya N also plans to start a business, although he isn’t yet sure which kind. “Owning a business will give me independence, which means I won’t have to rely on anyone for money. I need more time to figure out the details, but it should be something where I can use my hands because I am good with my hands.”

Siya N also plans to invest a large sum after seeking credible advice. This might enable him to own a car as he is currently using public transport.

“Winning on the show has given me a chance to start changing and improving my life. I know that by making good decisions and with God’s help I can be a successful businessman and actor by 2025,” says Siya N.

To help Siya N realise his entrepreneurial dream, the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) is reaching out to him to gain access to their business support programme. CEO, Mary Bomela says MIC is a leading black-owned and managed investment holding company established in 1995 by the Mineworkers Investment Trust to create a sustainable asset base for the benefit of mine, energy and construction workers and their dependents.

“Congratulations to Siya N for winning the big prize on Deal or No Deal! As part of our commitment to supporting emerging black entrepreneurs to create sustainable businesses, we want to support his dream. MIC has a diversified portfolio of investments spanning various sectors within the South African economy. Our initiative, MIC Khulisani Ventures is targeted at closing the funding gap for black-owned, early-stage, high-growth potential businesses and we also assist them with business support and access to our investee network,” says Bomela.

Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30pm to 8pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Friday at 5:30pm.

To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250,000, visit www.dealornodeal.co.za OR SMS 'PLAY' to 43066. Follow us on social media @DealorNoDealZA for more.

NextOptions
Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Read more: Mineworkers Investment Company, Katlego Maboe, Mary Bomela, Mineworkers Investment Trust, MIC Khulisani Ventures

Related

Dreams set to come true with SA's very own Deal or No Deal
Primedia BroadcastingDreams set to come true with SA's very own Deal or No Deal1 Mar 2023
Image supplied: second runner-up Léchar Knezovich, winner Palesa Matjekane, and first runner-up Hlengiwe Sabela
Meet the new Mrs South Africa!16 Nov 2022
Mineworkers Investment Company invests R10m in crowdfarming fintech, Livestock Wealth
Mineworkers Investment CompanyMineworkers Investment Company invests R10m in crowdfarming fintech, Livestock Wealth23 Sep 2022
R150m venture capital investment applications now open through Mineworkers Investment Company, Khulisani Ventures
Mineworkers Investment CompanyR150m venture capital investment applications now open through Mineworkers Investment Company, Khulisani Ventures20 Jul 2022
Advice from the 'Shark Tank': Sharp advice for business start-ups on attracting venture capital investment
Mineworkers Investment CompanyAdvice from the 'Shark Tank': Sharp advice for business start-ups on attracting venture capital investment20 Jun 2022
E-commerce platform Rentoza to unlock growth opportunities after R20m funding boost
E-commerce platform Rentoza to unlock growth opportunities after R20m funding boost3 Jun 2022
Mineworkers Investment Company's Khulisani Ventures concludes first allocation of R43,5m to Kelo and Rentoza
Mineworkers Investment CompanyMineworkers Investment Company's Khulisani Ventures concludes first allocation of R43,5m to Kelo and Rentoza11 May 2022
Loukmaan Adams, Don Vino, Belinda Davids, Emo Adams and Katlego Maboe will all be part of the Mamma Mia! celebration lineup
Mamma Mia! Mother's Day celebration has stellar lineup26 Apr 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz