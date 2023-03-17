Game show delivers a R250,000 win for local aspiring entrepreneur

The new television game show, Deal or No Deal SA, delivers its first big win as an ordinary South African, Siya N, walks away with a life-changing R250,000 in a daring episode of this global game-show sensation!

Twenty-four-year-old 'Siya N', as he has been tagged on the show, took a chance by challenging the Banker and ultimately walking away with the show’s top prize money amount of R250,000.

Siya N says he “couldn’t believe it” when presenter Katlego Maboe called his name as the chosen contestant, but a lot of couldn’t-believe-it moments followed once he sat down in the hot seat.

The big winner told the audience he was not prepared to go home with anything less than R100,000. He quickly and confidently eliminated the first six of twenty sealed boxes, each containing a cash amount ranging from R1 to R250,000. Round after nail-biting round, Siya N eliminated more boxes, revealing the cash amounts he could have won. Halfway through the game, the maximum prize amount was the only big number left on the money-tree, which greatly reduced the odds of a big win. However, he stuck to his guns and refused every offer made by the Banker for him to cash in and leave, declaring “I’m here to take a risk”.

I’ve always wanted to be a professional actor

or to work as a radio or television presenter.

It’s my childhood dream and I can now use some of my winnings

to make it happen

When it came down to only two amounts on the money-tree and two boxes left to open, Siya N broke down and started sobbing uncontrollably. Amidst loud gasps from his fellow contestants and with tears running down his face, he risked it all by declining the Banker’s final offer of R135,000 to ultimately claim the top prize.

Siya N, who lives with his sister in a shack at the back of the family home, says he will use the money to carve out a career as an actor and in the media and entertainment industry. He has no formal training but has managed to be an extra on small television productions.

“I’ve always wanted to be a professional actor or to work as a radio or television presenter. It’s my childhood dream and I can now use some of my winnings to make it happen,” he says.

Siya N also plans to start a business, although he isn’t yet sure which kind. “Owning a business will give me independence, which means I won’t have to rely on anyone for money. I need more time to figure out the details, but it should be something where I can use my hands because I am good with my hands.”

Siya N also plans to invest a large sum after seeking credible advice. This might enable him to own a car as he is currently using public transport.

“Winning on the show has given me a chance to start changing and improving my life. I know that by making good decisions and with God’s help I can be a successful businessman and actor by 2025,” says Siya N.

To help Siya N realise his entrepreneurial dream, the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) is reaching out to him to gain access to their business support programme. CEO, Mary Bomela says MIC is a leading black-owned and managed investment holding company established in 1995 by the Mineworkers Investment Trust to create a sustainable asset base for the benefit of mine, energy and construction workers and their dependents.

“Congratulations to Siya N for winning the big prize on Deal or No Deal! As part of our commitment to supporting emerging black entrepreneurs to create sustainable businesses, we want to support his dream. MIC has a diversified portfolio of investments spanning various sectors within the South African economy. Our initiative, MIC Khulisani Ventures is targeted at closing the funding gap for black-owned, early-stage, high-growth potential businesses and we also assist them with business support and access to our investee network,” says Bomela.

Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30pm to 8pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Friday at 5:30pm.

To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250,000, visit www.dealornodeal.co.za OR SMS 'PLAY' to 43066. Follow us on social media @DealorNoDealZA for more.



