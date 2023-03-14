Warc Media 100 rankings announced

Compiled by Warc, the international marketing insights company, the annual Media 100 Ranking is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional media award shows of 2022. The awards tracked are determined by a global industry panel survey and consultation with the Warc Rankings Advisory Board.
Amy Rodgers, head of Warc Creative, said: “This year, the top campaigns aimed to inform and educate through strong media strategies. The number one campaign, Break of Silence, used TV to educate the audience on the experiences of deaf people. Liquid Billboard for adidas ranked number two used out-of-home innovatively and creatively to help the brand stand out from the crowd; and the number nine campaign, Fintropolis for Ally turned to gaming to teach young people about financial management.”
The most celebrated campaign for media of 2022 is Break of Silence for INLesco, a sign-language school in Costa Rica. The country’s first silent TV commercial break, interpreted in sign language, was aired to raise awareness of the challenges facing the deaf community and drive change across the country.
In second place is Beyond the Surface - Liquid Billboard, the world’s first swimmable billboard created by Havas Dubai for Adidas to encourage women in Dubai to feel comfortable swimming in public. Ranked third is Versus for skincare brand SK-II for which EssenceMediacom Singapore / Grey Tokyo created an animated series with each episode addressing social issues such as cyber trolling and beauty rules.
Taking the top spot, EssenceMediacom New York has three campaigns ranked in the top 100, including campaigns for Ally Bank and Walgreens, which took 4th and 7th place respectively.
Joining the global Media 100 for the first time, Havas Dubai’s highly successful Liquid Billboard campaign for adidas pushed the agency straight into second place. PHD San José climbs to third, up from 25th last year.
Following a highly successful year, the newly-merged network tops the network table with six agencies ranked in the top 50, four of which are in the top ten, including EssenceMediacom New York in the top spot. Overall, the network has 14 campaigns in the top 100.
PHD Worldwide moves up one place to claim second position with six agencies in the top 50 and nine campaigns in the top 100. IPG Mediabrands is in third, up from fourth last year also with six agencies and ten campaigns ranked.
The top seven holding companies are the same as last year, with the top three remaining unchanged for the sixth year in a row. WPP sits comfortably at the top of the ranking, with four networks ranked in the top ten. Omnicom Group is in second place and Interpublic Group in third.
Cadbury, ranked 45th last year, takes top place for media excellence. The chocolate brand has four campaigns in the top 100 for Indian and UK markets.
New to the global Media 100 ranking, SK-II comes in second with two campaigns listed, including its multi-award winning Versus campaign ranked third. Sportswear brand adidas has moved up to third place, from sixth last year.
Unilever tops the advertisers table for the fourth year in a row. Fifteen brands contributed to its overall tally, two of which - Dove and Lifebuoy - were in the top 50. There are five campaigns ranked in the top 100 for the multinational consumer goods company - its best performing campaign is #StopTheBeautyTest for Dove in India, ranked 11th.
In second place, Mondelēz International has achieved its highest ever ranking in the Media 100, up from 20th last year. In third place is Anheuser-Busch InBev with four brands earning points: Corona, Vickys, Brahma and Carling Black Label.
The US remains in 1st place for the sixth year in a row with 14 campaigns in the top 100 having run in the USA, two of which made the top 10 – Fintropolis by Ally and Vaccine Readiness Model by Walgreens.
The UK sits in second place for a third year. India moves up from fifth place to claim third. Germany has achieved its highest ever ranking rising from 11th to fifth and the United Arab Emirates is the most improved country, rising from 16th to sixth achieving its highest ranking in five years.
|RANK
|CAMPAIGN
|BRAND
|AGENCY
|LOCATION
|POINTS
|1
|Break of Silence
|INLesco
|PHD San José / OMD San José
|Costa Rica
|122.1
|2
|Beyond The Surface - Liquid Billboard
|adidas
|Havas Dubai
|United Arab Emirates
|121.6
|3
|Versus
|SK-II
|EssenceMediacom Singapore / Grey Tokyo
|Japan
|108.4
|4
|Fintropolis
|Ally
|EssenceMediacom New York
|USA
|100.3
|5
|#catsinboxes
|Whiskas
|EssenceMediacom Sydney
|Australia
|85.8
|6
|Discover the Originals
|Visit Sweden
|Mindshare Stockholm
|Sweden
|84.3
|7
|Vaccine Readiness Model
|Walgreens
|EssenceMediacom New York
|USA
|70.4
|8
|The Ad Break Championship - GTI Hijack
|Volkswagen
|DDB Sydney / PHD Sydney
|Australia
|68.7
|9
|The ad break we never expected to be in
|British Heart Foundation
|PHD London
|UK
|67.8
|10
|Not Just a Cadbury Ad
|Cadbury
|Wavemaker Mumbai
|India
|65.9
|RANK
|AGENCY
|AGENCY NETWORK
|LOCATION
|REGION
|POINTS
|1
|EssenceMediacom
|EssenceMediacom
|New York, USA
|NORTH AMERICA
|238
|2
|Havas
|Havas Creative Group
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|MIDDLE EAST
|210.7
|3
|PHD
|PHD Worldwide
|San José, Costa Rica
|LATIN AMERICA
|206.2
|4
|Wavemaker
|Wavemaker
|Mumbai, India
|ASIA-PACIFIC
|192.5
|5
|EssenceMediacom
|EssenceMediacom
|Singapore, Singapore
|ASIA-PACIFIC
|164.3
|6
|EssenceMediacom
|EssenceMediacom
|Sydney, Australia
|ASIA-PACIFIC
|152.9
|7
|EssenceMediacom
|EssenceMediacom
|London, UK
|EUROPE
|139.8
|8
|Mindshare
|Mindshare Worldwide
|Mumbai, India
|ASIA-PACIFIC
|132.2
|9
|Mindshare
|Mindshare Worldwide
|Shanghai, China (Mainland)
|ASIA-PACIFIC
|118.6
|10
|Mindshare
|Mindshare Worldwide
|Stockholm, Sweden
|EUROPE
|116.3
|RANK
|AGENCY NETWORK
|HOLDING COMPANY
|POINTS
|1
|EssenceMediacom
|WPP
|1015
|2
|PHD Worldwide
|Omnicom Group
|771.8
|3
|IPG Mediabrands
|Interpublic Group
|639.9
|4
|Mindshare Worldwide
|WPP
|585
|5
|OMD Worldwide
|Omnicom Group
|386.3
|6
|Havas Creative Group
|Havas Group
|363.9
|7
|Wavemaker
|WPP
|358.2
|8
|Dentsu International
|Dentsu
|324.5
|9
|Ogilvy
|WPP
|293.4
|10
|Starcom
|Publicis Groupe
|248.2
|RANK
|HOLDING COMPANY
|POINTS
|1
|WPP
|2475.8
|2
|Omnicom Group
|1623.7
|3
|Interpublic Group
|949.2
|4
|Publicis Groupe
|754.8
|5
|Havas Group
|563.5
|6
|Dentsu
|324.5
|7
|Stagwell
|44.6
|8
|Accenture
|43
|9
|The Freethinking Group
|7.2
|RANK
|BRAND
|ADVERTISER
|CATEGORY
|POINTS
|1
|Cadbury
|Mondelēz International
|Food
|223
|2
|SK-II
|Procter & Gamble
|Toiletries & Cosmetics
|151.4
|3
|adidas
|adidas
|Clothing & Accessories
|142.3
|4
|INLesco
|INLesco
|Non-profit, public sector & education
|122.1
|5
|IKEA
|IKEA
|Retail
|113.2
|6
|Ally
|Ally
|Financial services
|111.4
|7
|Volkswagen
|Volkswagen Group
|Automotive
|108.6
|8
|Dove
|Unilever
|Toiletries & Cosmetics
|103.9
|9
|Samsung
|Samsung
|Technology & Electronics
|98.9
|10
|McDonald's
|McDonald's
|Retail
|96.2
|RANK
|ADVERTISER
|PRODUCT CATEGORIES
|LOCATION
|POINTS
|1
|Unilever
|Food, Household & Domestic, Soft Drinks, Toiletries & Cosmetics
|UK
|326.4
|2
|Mondelēz International
|Food
|USA
|237.6
|3
|Anheuser-Busch InBev
|Alcoholic Drinks, Retail, Technology & Electronics
|Belgium
|233.2
|4
|Procter & Gamble
|Household & Domestic, Toiletries & Cosmetics
|USA
|231.7
|5
|Mars
|Food, Household & Domestic
|USA
|167
|6
|adidas
|Clothing & Accessories
|Germany
|142.3
|7
|Volkswagen Group
|Automotive
|Germany
|138
|8
|INLesco
|Non-profit, public sector & education
|Costa Rica
|122.1
|9
|Samsung
|Technology & Electronics
|South Korea
|114.3
|10
|IKEA
|Retail
|Sweden
|113.2
|RANK
|COUNTRY
|POINTS
|1
|USA
|1065.5
|2
|UK
|752.5
|3
|India
|491.8
|4
|Australia
|465.1
|5
|Germany
|428.7
|6
|United Arab Emirates
|326.7
|7
|Canada
|314.2
|8
|China (Mainland)
|298.2
|9
|Brazil
|264
|10
|Turkey
|241