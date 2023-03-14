Warc Media 100 rankings announced

Warc Media 100, has announced the most awarded campaigns and companies in the world.

Adidas' Beyond the surface campaign.

Compiled by Warc, the international marketing insights company, the annual Media 100 Ranking is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional media award shows of 2022. The awards tracked are determined by a global industry panel survey and consultation with the Warc Rankings Advisory Board.

Amy Rodgers, head of Warc Creative, said: “This year, the top campaigns aimed to inform and educate through strong media strategies. The number one campaign, Break of Silence, used TV to educate the audience on the experiences of deaf people. Liquid Billboard for adidas ranked number two used out-of-home innovatively and creatively to help the brand stand out from the crowd; and the number nine campaign, Fintropolis for Ally turned to gaming to teach young people about financial management.”

Number one campaign for media: Break of Silence for INLesco by PHD San José

The most celebrated campaign for media of 2022 is Break of Silence for INLesco, a sign-language school in Costa Rica. The country’s first silent TV commercial break, interpreted in sign language, was aired to raise awareness of the challenges facing the deaf community and drive change across the country.

In second place is Beyond the Surface - Liquid Billboard, the world’s first swimmable billboard created by Havas Dubai for Adidas to encourage women in Dubai to feel comfortable swimming in public. Ranked third is Versus for skincare brand SK-II for which EssenceMediacom Singapore / Grey Tokyo created an animated series with each episode addressing social issues such as cyber trolling and beauty rules.

Number one agency for media: EssenceMediacom, New York

Taking the top spot, EssenceMediacom New York has three campaigns ranked in the top 100, including campaigns for Ally Bank and Walgreens, which took 4th and 7th place respectively.

Joining the global Media 100 for the first time, Havas Dubai’s highly successful Liquid Billboard campaign for adidas pushed the agency straight into second place. PHD San José climbs to third, up from 25th last year.

Number one network for media: EssenceMediacom

Following a highly successful year, the newly-merged network tops the network table with six agencies ranked in the top 50, four of which are in the top ten, including EssenceMediacom New York in the top spot. Overall, the network has 14 campaigns in the top 100.

PHD Worldwide moves up one place to claim second position with six agencies in the top 50 and nine campaigns in the top 100. IPG Mediabrands is in third, up from fourth last year also with six agencies and ten campaigns ranked.

Number one holding company for media: WPP

The top seven holding companies are the same as last year, with the top three remaining unchanged for the sixth year in a row. WPP sits comfortably at the top of the ranking, with four networks ranked in the top ten. Omnicom Group is in second place and Interpublic Group in third.

Number one brand for media: Cadbury

Cadbury, ranked 45th last year, takes top place for media excellence. The chocolate brand has four campaigns in the top 100 for Indian and UK markets.

New to the global Media 100 ranking, SK-II comes in second with two campaigns listed, including its multi-award winning Versus campaign ranked third. Sportswear brand adidas has moved up to third place, from sixth last year.

Number one advertiser for media: Unilever

Unilever tops the advertisers table for the fourth year in a row. Fifteen brands contributed to its overall tally, two of which - Dove and Lifebuoy - were in the top 50. There are five campaigns ranked in the top 100 for the multinational consumer goods company - its best performing campaign is #StopTheBeautyTest for Dove in India, ranked 11th.

In second place, Mondelēz International has achieved its highest ever ranking in the Media 100, up from 20th last year. In third place is Anheuser-Busch InBev with four brands earning points: Corona, Vickys, Brahma and Carling Black Label.

Number one country for creativity: US

The US remains in 1st place for the sixth year in a row with 14 campaigns in the top 100 having run in the USA, two of which made the top 10 – Fintropolis by Ally and Vaccine Readiness Model by Walgreens.

The UK sits in second place for a third year. India moves up from fifth place to claim third. Germany has achieved its highest ever ranking rising from 11th to fifth and the United Arab Emirates is the most improved country, rising from 16th to sixth achieving its highest ranking in five years.

Top campaigns for media excellence

RANK CAMPAIGN BRAND AGENCY LOCATION POINTS 1 Break of Silence INLesco PHD San José / OMD San José Costa Rica 122.1 2 Beyond The Surface - Liquid Billboard adidas Havas Dubai United Arab Emirates 121.6 3 Versus SK-II EssenceMediacom Singapore / Grey Tokyo Japan 108.4 4 Fintropolis Ally EssenceMediacom New York USA 100.3 5 #catsinboxes Whiskas EssenceMediacom Sydney Australia 85.8 6 Discover the Originals Visit Sweden Mindshare Stockholm Sweden 84.3 7 Vaccine Readiness Model Walgreens EssenceMediacom New York USA 70.4 8 The Ad Break Championship - GTI Hijack Volkswagen DDB Sydney / PHD Sydney Australia 68.7 9 The ad break we never expected to be in British Heart Foundation PHD London UK 67.8 10 Not Just a Cadbury Ad Cadbury Wavemaker Mumbai India 65.9

Top agencies for media

RANK AGENCY AGENCY NETWORK LOCATION REGION POINTS 1 EssenceMediacom EssenceMediacom New York, USA NORTH AMERICA 238 2 Havas Havas Creative Group Dubai, United Arab Emirates MIDDLE EAST 210.7 3 PHD PHD Worldwide San José, Costa Rica LATIN AMERICA 206.2 4 Wavemaker Wavemaker Mumbai, India ASIA-PACIFIC 192.5 5 EssenceMediacom EssenceMediacom Singapore, Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC 164.3 6 EssenceMediacom EssenceMediacom Sydney, Australia ASIA-PACIFIC 152.9 7 EssenceMediacom EssenceMediacom London, UK EUROPE 139.8 8 Mindshare Mindshare Worldwide Mumbai, India ASIA-PACIFIC 132.2 9 Mindshare Mindshare Worldwide Shanghai, China (Mainland) ASIA-PACIFIC 118.6 10 Mindshare Mindshare Worldwide Stockholm, Sweden EUROPE 116.3

Top networks for media

RANK AGENCY NETWORK HOLDING COMPANY POINTS 1 EssenceMediacom WPP 1015 2 PHD Worldwide Omnicom Group 771.8 3 IPG Mediabrands Interpublic Group 639.9 4 Mindshare Worldwide WPP 585 5 OMD Worldwide Omnicom Group 386.3 6 Havas Creative Group Havas Group 363.9 7 Wavemaker WPP 358.2 8 Dentsu International Dentsu 324.5 9 Ogilvy WPP 293.4 10 Starcom Publicis Groupe 248.2

Top holding companies for media

RANK HOLDING COMPANY POINTS 1 WPP 2475.8 2 Omnicom Group 1623.7 3 Interpublic Group 949.2 4 Publicis Groupe 754.8 5 Havas Group 563.5 6 Dentsu 324.5 7 Stagwell 44.6 8 Accenture 43 9 The Freethinking Group 7.2

Top brands for media

RANK BRAND ADVERTISER CATEGORY POINTS 1 Cadbury Mondelēz International Food 223 2 SK-II Procter & Gamble Toiletries & Cosmetics 151.4 3 adidas adidas Clothing & Accessories 142.3 4 INLesco INLesco Non-profit, public sector & education 122.1 5 IKEA IKEA Retail 113.2 6 Ally Ally Financial services 111.4 7 Volkswagen Volkswagen Group Automotive 108.6 8 Dove Unilever Toiletries & Cosmetics 103.9 9 Samsung Samsung Technology & Electronics 98.9 10 McDonald's McDonald's Retail 96.2

Top advertisers for media

RANK ADVERTISER PRODUCT CATEGORIES LOCATION POINTS 1 Unilever Food, Household & Domestic, Soft Drinks, Toiletries & Cosmetics UK 326.4 2 Mondelēz International Food USA 237.6 3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Alcoholic Drinks, Retail, Technology & Electronics Belgium 233.2 4 Procter & Gamble Household & Domestic, Toiletries & Cosmetics USA 231.7 5 Mars Food, Household & Domestic USA 167 6 adidas Clothing & Accessories Germany 142.3 7 Volkswagen Group Automotive Germany 138 8 INLesco Non-profit, public sector & education Costa Rica 122.1 9 Samsung Technology & Electronics South Korea 114.3 10 IKEA Retail Sweden 113.2

Top countries for media