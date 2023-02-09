Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Old Friends Young Talent (OFyt)DemographicaPrimedia OutdoorMotsepe AdvertisingBateleur Brand PlanningDUO Marketing + CommunicationsGrey AfricaDentsuOFM RadioRocketseedMediaHeads 360MultiChoiceSmart MediaTBWABroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Is copywriting still important in advertising?

9 Feb 2023
Paul MiddletonBy: Paul Middleton, Issued by: Ebony+Ivory
Admittedly, as the head of a creative agency, this wasn't a question I thought I'd ever have to seriously answer. But the question has surfaced and I'd like to empathically say, YES! copywriting is still important and possibly more important than ever. I can only assume that copywriting is being taken for granted because it is so pervasive in our everyday lives. Copywriting is everywhere. Ads, videos, blogs, books, emails, product descriptions... all copywriting.
Is copywriting still important in advertising?

In the most recent studies, the average person has an attention span of only 8.25 seconds - 4.25 seconds less than in 2000. And, more importantly, less than a goldfish, which has an exemplary attention span of 9 seconds. Adding to this, the average person is estimated to encounter over 6,000 ads every single day. This means that it’s only the most gripping headline that will get people to click on your page. It’s only the most engrossing story that will keep your audience reading and eager to learn more. And only the most compelling call to action will convert your marketing into sales.

People use content to educate and entertain themselves. So, as an advertising agency, we need to leverage educational and entertaining content to connect people with your products and services. Copy is the most important non-verbal spokesperson for your brand. And, admittedly, one of the best weapons available in a creative agency’s arsenal. It is through words that we give people reasons to believe in you and your brand. Good copywriting gives your brand an identity that can captivate your audiences enough to take an interest in your products and services. Good copywriting will take your brand places… it will turn heads for you;, it will gain trust for you; and finally, good copy will sell for you!

That alone sums up why good copywriting is critical today, but I think it’s worthwhile to understand the different roles copywriting plays in brand development, relevance, memorability and engagement.

Creative copy is about catching and retaining attention long enough to land your brand’s message. This is generally considered to be awareness driven copy. It includes script writing for TV, video, radio and print and is most often ATL driven.

Sales copy is call-to-action oriented and motivates action or engagement with a brand. It’s all about the deal and is mostly used in TTL or BTL creative campaigns.

Content or corporate copy is informational. It’s strategic, focused and outcomes-based. This is the nitty gritty stuff that your audience needs to know about your brand, products and services. It’s still imperative to keep it interesting though.

Technical copy is all about the detail. It’s procedural and precise and best left to the subject matter experts in that particular field and not copywritten for brand engagement but rather for legal and technical purposes.

PR copy includes the traditional media releases, newsletters, boilerplates, op-eds and features as well as thought leadership pieces. This is copy that helps to solidify a brand’s position and relies on opinion and people to make it insightful and valuable.

Web copy is probably the most expansive and prolific use of copy today. Web pages are filled from top to bottom with copy, but to be effective, its structure, tone, and messaging must be specific, lead generating, engaging to prospects, and most importantly, must make Google love it, so everyone can find it.

Social media copy is the content you see on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and the like. This is the “get your reader’s attention in 15 seconds or less, or don’t bother” medium. It’s short, punchy and most importantly, arresting.

SEO copy is a sub-sub category because searchable keywords can (and should) be used in any of the online categories above, but it requires a specialist to execute it effectively and one who understands that what Google wants is to establish Trust, Authority & Expertise before it will recommend you.

In closing, I have three golden rules when assessing whether we’ve achieved our standard of great copy

  1. Great copy doesn’t have to impress everyone. It just has to impress the right people – your target audience.
  2. Copy that is compelling and engaging, is unforgettable.
  3. Great copywriting must be evocative, because it’s emotion – not facts – that grip you, engage you and compel to you to act.

Let’s talk about your advertising needs. Mail me, I can’t wait to help build your brand with you… az.oc.yroviynobe@luap

NextOptions
Paul Middleton
Paul Middleton's articles

About Paul Middleton

Managing Director at Ebony+Ivory
    Ebony+Ivory
    E+I is an independent design and media agency with a 50-year track record for strategically-strong and tactically-smart campaigns. We are creators who connect insights, strategy, creative and media through connective campaigns. Unlimited. Uninhibited. Unparalleled. We're wired to go beyond brief and to deliver brand savvy campaigns on time and on budget.
    Read more: Google, Facebook, twitter, Paul Middleton, TikTok

    Related

    Source:
    Google launches new elections ad policy in South Africa20 hours ago
    Branded notebooks with images of Nigerian presidential candidates are displayed at a shopping center in Abuja, Nigeria. Source: Reuters/Abraham Achirga.
    Printers of Nigeria election regalia lose out as ad campaigns pivot online23 hours ago
    Source © Business Today Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, has introduced Google's experimental conversational AI service, Bard
    Introducing Bard, Google's experimental conversational AI service1 day ago
    What did South Africans search for on Google in Jan 2023?
    What did South Africans search for on Google in Jan 2023?3 days ago
    Source © patrick de grijs Tips to help keep your page active and in good standing with Facebook
    8 Tips to avoid your Facebook page being deleted3 Feb 2023
    Google launches startup accelerator for women in Africa
    Google launches startup accelerator for women in Africa31 Jan 2023
    Ann Nurock, the Africa partner of Relationship Audits and Management, examines what brands need to do in 2023 to stick in the memories of consumers
    #BizTrends2023: Memories not clicks, the impact of 'short termism'31 Jan 2023
    Our new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights
    Location BankOur new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights30 Jan 2023

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz