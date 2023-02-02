Big Data hire at Vicinity Media

Vicinity Media have announced that Greg Mason has joined South Africa's leading location data and technology company as supply and data manager. Mason has over 12 years of digital advertising experience with a specific focus on commercialising online publications through advertising.

Commenting about his new appointment, Mason said, “It’s incredibly exciting to join such an innovative company that continues to make waves in the digital advertising space. Vicinity have grown far beyond a location play and are now clearly leading the industry in 1st party audience data. Being part of the next phase of that journey was impossible to resist.”

Mason brings with him a deep understanding of the digital marketing ecosystem and the intricate role publishers, ad sales houses and agencies play in working with leading brands to deliver holistic and successful digital marketing campaigns. During his career he has worked closely with large international publishers like MSN, BBC, CBS Interactive, Sky News, Sky Sports, Daily Mail and TeamTalk Media, to optimise their revenue in South Africa.

Vicinity’s chief of supply and data, Charles Talbot comments, “Our vision is to position ourselves as a 1st party data intelligence business that powers audience targeting across all media as digital transformation continues. Greg’s appointment is further evidence that this vision is coming to life.”