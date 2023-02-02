Fast-growing agency offering big deals for performance marketing stars

R17 Ventures, a performance marketing agency with offices in Zurich, Berlin and Cape Town are growing their Cape Town team exponentially and are on the lookout for the best performance marketing talent in South Africa - offering unbeatable packages.

The agency is looking for world class paid media specialists with in-depth experience across search engine advertising and paid social – and are offering up to a 30% increase on a candidate’s current salary, or a R50,000 contribution towards their relocation to the Mother City, for candidates from other South African provinces.

Besides remuneration perks, the Century City based agency also offers a 50% contribution towards medical aid (Discovery package of the candidate’s choice), a 50% contribution to Vitality, a R10,000 annual upskilling budget for a course of their choosing, and quarterly performance-based bonuses. The agency, which is highly rated by its staff on platforms like Glassdoor, offers a hybrid work model and a vibrant company culture that includes fun team activities like quad biking, yacht trips and dinners.

Speaking about what they’re looking for, Raphael Rohner, CEO of R17 Ventures said: “We are looking for performance marketers that are strong in their field, but also display qualities like passion, drive and a desire for personal and professional growth.”

Founded three years ago, the dynamic agency, which also recently launched its graduate programme, has grown exponentially and is now in its latest growth spurt.

Performance marketers excited about the possibility of working for R17 Ventures should apply by emailing their CV to moc.serutnev71r@tsoobreerac.



