R17 Ventures launches graduate programme

9 Jan 2023
R17 Ventures has officially launched its career acceleration programme for graduates at its offices in Cape Town.
R17 Academy class. Source: Supplied.
R17 Academy class. Source: Supplied.

Called the R17 Academy, the five month programme offers graduates the opportunity to gain tools and know-how to make it in the online advertising industry through theory and practical exposure, with the ultimate goal of employment as full-time performance marketers at R17 Ventures.

Speaking about the R17 Academy, Raphael Rohner, CEO of R17 Ventures said, “Upskilling and development is a pillar of R17 and as an employer in South Africa, we view it as part of our responsibility to help solve youth unemployment and create opportunities for economic growth.”

While 9 January 2023 marked the official start of the R17 Academy, the agency ran a smaller scale beta version last year, which offered key insights and learnings that were used in the creation of the current academy.

Academy lead, Chanté Brand worked in conjunction with other leads at the agency to create a curriculum that will help guide, mentor and grow academy members into fully-fledged performance marketers.

Verusha Maharaj. Source: Supplied.
#BizTrends2023: Keeping youth interested in advertising key to industry success

By 4 hours ago

Speaking on the skills that academy members will gain, Brand said, “By the end of the 5-month programme, our academy members will be well versed in search engine advertising, paid social and email marketing - with the ability to strategize, build campaigns across the marketing funnel, optimise and report.”

Twelve graduates were chosen for the first intake of the academy, with applications now open for the second intake, which commences in July 2023.

Roberta King who heads up talent and HR at R17 Ventures said, “The calibre of graduates entering the workforce is incredibly high and with only a limited number of spaces available, we needed to rely on technology to help us find our twelve candidates, using a specially crafted assessment in conjunction with multi-stage interviews.”

She went on to say, “I encourage any young person who has recently graduated, or is looking to graduate by the end of June 2023 that has a keen interest in digital marketing and desire to accelerate their career, to apply for the next intake.”

Applications for the R17 Academy July 2023 intake close on 31 May 2023. For more information, or to apply click here.

