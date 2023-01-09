Industries

Scan Display up and running after Cape Town fire

9 Jan 2023
Issued by: Scan Display
In the early evening of 23 December 2022, a fire broke out at exhibition and events supplier Scan Display's Cape Town offices on the foreshore. The fire resulted in part of the facility being destroyed.
Scan Display up and running after Cape Town fire

A security guard saw the smoke coming from the building and quickly alerted the security company, which in turn alerted the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service Department. The fire department managed to contain the fire, preventing damage to some of the stock, vehicles and equipment.

The company’s Cape Town staff rallied around over the Christmas break and the production facility was quickly reinstated in nearby premises. Thanks to this dedicated team, Scan Display is operational in time for upcoming projects.

New production facility
New production facility

Scan Display’s managing director, Justin Hawes, is grateful to the company’s staff for managing the situation so effectively: “In the exhibition industry, we are used to problem-solving, thinking on our feet and adapting. We build structures in short time frames, and these abilities have enabled us to be operational again so quickly. We are now looking forward to a busy 2023.”

New production facility
New production facility
Scan Display up and running after Cape Town fire


Scan Display
Scan Display is a leader in the African exhibition, events, branding and retail display industries, specialising in shopfitting, brand activations, retail displays, exhibition stands and exhibition and event infrastructure.
Read more: Scan Display, Justin Hawes

