"Adland's greatest philosopher" Jeremy Bullmore dies

Jeremy Bullmore has died at the age of 93.

The news of his passing away was made by Mark Read, the chief executive of WPP on Twitter.

I am very sad to share the news that our friend and colleague Jeremy Bullmore has passed away, aged 93. Jeremy died peacefully at home this week, with his family around him. We will miss him terribly. Our deepest condolences go to his family 1/3 pic.twitter.com/IuMff7ufRi — Mark Read (@readmark) January 6, 2023

Bullmore's family have asked that anyone who would like to honour his memory make a donation to Shelter.

Most admired in the industry

In a note to WPP staff reflecting on Bullmore's death, Read described him as "one of the most admired, loved and cherished people in our industry".

"No time spent with Jeremy was ever wasted. If you went to see him in his office, he would – without fail – make you think, make you laugh, and make you challenge whatever assumption you had gone in with. We will miss him terribly. Not only those who knew him personally, but his army of loyal readers who devoured every perfectly chosen word in his consistently brilliant columns, articles, speeches and essays," says Read in the note.

Campaign UK also quotes Advertising Association CEO Stephen Woodford’s tribute to Bullmore. “Bullmore’s nearly 70 year career in advertising was like no other – his wit and wisdom lit up so many campaigns, columns, books and conferences in all that time and I am so sad to hear the news of his passing away.”

A career spanning 67 years

Bullmore had just retired from WPP last fall after a 67-year career at the holding company, and 33 years at J Walter Thompson.

According to Campaign UK Bullmore joined J Walter Thompson as a copywriter in 1954 rising to become chairman of the shop, which WPP bought in 1987.

“He remained at WPP for another third of a century and he was a board director of the business, which has its headquarters in London, from 1988 to 2004. “From 2004, Bullmore sat on the group's advisory board and continued to work from his office in WPP’s headquarters until the pandemic. He wrote a thoughtful essay each year in the company’s annual report — most recently in April 2021, says the publication.

He was also a columnist and agony uncle for Campaign, Management Today and The Guardian.