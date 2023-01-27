Industries

Checkers launches ads in the UK and Australia - despite having no stores there

27 Jan 2023
Despite not having any stores in the UK or Australia, Checkers ran two advertisements in the countries to highlight its value offering.
Checkers has advertised in the UK and Australia. Source: Supplied.
Checkers has advertised in the UK and Australia. Source: Supplied.

The two advertisements were featured on Friday in The London Evening Standard and The Sydney Herald.

"We want to remind the many South Africans living in both the UK and Australia, that our country is a great place to live, and Checkers makes living here even better,” says Mike Middleton, chief marketing officer for Checkers.

Middleton believes that when it comes to good food and wine, the grass is not greener on the other side of the ocean.

Source: Shoprite Holdings Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
Shoprite CEO sells R20m in company shares

30 Dec 2022

The adverts aim to show exactly how much cheaper it is to buy products like Moët & Chandon, Coca-Cola, matured rump steak and laundry capsules at Checkers versus stores such as Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Waitrose in England as well as Coles, Aldi, and Woolworths in Australia.

For example, at Checkers a bottle of Moët & Chandon costs R408 less than at Woolworths in Australia and R288 less than at M&S in England.

During the past six months (July to December 2022), Checkers customers saved a combined R2.7bn on their grocery bills through the retailer’s Xtra Savings programme.

ads, Checkers, Australia, Mike Middleton, London, Sydney, UK

