Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SASHeineken South AfricaDistellLGSwitch Energy DrinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Shoprite CEO sells R20m in company shares

30 Dec 2022
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht has sold R20m in company's shares the week before Christmas.
Source: Shoprite Holdings Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
Source: Shoprite Holdings Shoprite Holdings Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht

According to a statement released by the group on Wednesday, the sale is part of the "annual rebalancing of his investment portfolio".

Various media sources have reported on the sale.

News24 reports that Engelbrecht's total pay package was R48.42m for 2022 including his salary, bonuses and share incentives. This was just over a fifth more than the R39.997m he received in 2021.

Engelbrecht was appointed CEO on 1 January 2017. He was appointed to the Board of Shoprite Checkers in 2003 and as an alternate director of Shoprite Holdings and as COO Shoprite Checkers in 2005.

He spent 10 years leading the project office, establishing new brands and building many into multi-billion rand businesses.

He launched the Money Market financial service counter, USave and LiquorShop, and led the acquisitions of Computicket and Transpharm Pharmaceutical Wholesalers.

Share price close to record highs in 2018

IOL says that Shoprite’s share price rose almost 13% this year, close to the record highs last seen in 2018.

“The retailer is trading at a price-earnings ratio (an indicator of how expensive its shares are) of above 20 times, somewhat pricier than its peers. The share prices of Pick n Pay (+13%) and Woolworths (+29%) also saw gains this year.

“In its most recent operational update, for the three months to September 30, the group reported sales growth of almost 19%. This was thanks to an 8.2% increase in the prices in its stores.

“In South Africa, it reported that it continued to win market share from its competitors – extending the period of uninterrupted market share gains to 43 months.”

NextOptions
Read more: retail, Shoprite, retail shares, retailer, Pieter Engelbrecht

Related

Source:
Shopping: how retailers are using the latest technology to boost in-store spending1 hour ago
Source: © SME SA
Takealot takes action after allegations of price-gouging for portable power stations2 days ago
Source © prykhodov Online retail in South Africa passed the R50bn milestone due to an ongoing boom in demand for home deliveries
SA online retail passes R50bn mark in 202223 Dec 2022
Image supplied.
What does the ideal customer look like?22 Dec 2022
Source: © George Milton
Influencer marketing to enhance social commerce21 Dec 2022
Image supplied.
3 priorities for retail success in 202321 Dec 2022
Shoprite truck drivers protest for basic salary and transport allowance
Shoprite truck drivers protest for basic salary and transport allowance9 Dec 2022
Appliance brand Mellerware grows production capacity at Cape Town factory
Appliance brand Mellerware grows production capacity at Cape Town factory5 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz