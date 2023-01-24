Industries

Joe Public rated the 15th best independent agency in The One Club Global Creative Rankings

24 Jan 2023
Issued by: Joe Public
The One Club for Creativity closed the book on the 2022 awards season, announcing The One Club Global Creative Rankings for 2022. Joe Public was ranked the 15th best independent agency globally and was the only agency in Africa to be featured on the list. Joe Public took home four Pencils at The One Show Awards in New York last year.
“Being awarded on a global stage pays tribute to our purpose of growth and our journey of transformation in the industry. Not only was our recognition at The One Show a huge achievement for us, but being well ranked globally is a great honour for us as an independent agency,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, integrated chief creative officer at Joe Public.

The One Club’s award shows are among the most coveted in the world. The Global Creative Rankings provide a cumulative list of companies and individuals based on points earned from their winning entries in The One Show, ADC, TDC, and ONE Asia.

“As we move into 2023, we look forward to continue adding value to our clients. We at Joe Public pride ourselves on delivering on our purpose of growth, and we believe the most effective way of achieving this is by creating best-in-class work that not only resonates with our local market but internationally too,” concludes Dyeshana.

Visit our website to view some of our award-winning work.

Joe Public
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
