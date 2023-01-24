Joe Public rated the 15th best independent agency in The One Club Global Creative Rankings

“Being awarded on a global stage pays tribute to our purpose of growth and our journey of transformation in the industry. Not only was our recognition at The One Show a huge achievement for us, but being well ranked globally is a great honour for us as an independent agency,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, integrated chief creative officer at Joe Public.

The One Club’s award shows are among the most coveted in the world. The Global Creative Rankings provide a cumulative list of companies and individuals based on points earned from their winning entries in The One Show, ADC, TDC, and ONE Asia.

“As we move into 2023, we look forward to continue adding value to our clients. We at Joe Public pride ourselves on delivering on our purpose of growth, and we believe the most effective way of achieving this is by creating best-in-class work that not only resonates with our local market but internationally too,” concludes Dyeshana.

Visit our website to view some of our award-winning work.



