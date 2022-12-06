Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaAFDAM&C Saatchi AbelMedia24 LifestyleAdvertising Media ForumMachine_TBWABizcommunity.comNewzroom AfrikaSherbet Youth AgencyTalkwalkerOgilvy South AfricaDentsuMeltwaterHot 102.7FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Reach 850,000 South African business owners in one place

6 Dec 2022
Issued by: Broad Media
BusinessTech's leading position in the business space makes it the first website business owners, company directors, C-level executives, managers, and professionals visit each day.
Reach 850,000 South African business owners in one place

BusinessTech is the best online platform to reach South African business owners, thanks to its position as the largest business news website in the country.

Its leading position in the business space makes it the first website business owners, company directors, C-level executives, managers, and professionals visit each day.

This is evident when looking at BusinessTech's monthly audience, which includes:

  • CEO/director – 131,000
  • Business owner – 856,000
  • Senior management – 712,000
  • Middle management – 1,331,000
  • Junior management – 1,085,000

These readers are highly influential in terms of the purchasing decisions their businesses make, thanks to their positions of authority. Equally important is the fact that these business decision makers share the information they absorb from platforms like BusinessTech with their peers.
In the case of business owners, this can mean an amplification of information which they find relevant and valuable.

Advertising on BusinessTech

BusinessTech offers a range of advertising options which make it easy to reach the business owners who visit the site every day.

This includes sponsored articles with social media amplification, homepage takeovers, display banners, Business Talk interviews, video reviews, dedicated mailers, and more.

BusinessTech's marketing team also takes care of all aspects of an advertising campaign – including targeting, performance optimisation, and reporting.

To find out more about advertising on BusinessTech, click here.

NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

Related

How to reach 850,000 South African business owners
Broad MediaHow to reach 850,000 South African business owners8 Nov 2022
Quinton Bronkhorst appointed BusinessTech editor
Broad MediaQuinton Bronkhorst appointed BusinessTech editor4 Oct 2022
Best B2B marketing platforms for South African tech companies revealed
Broad MediaBest B2B marketing platforms for South African tech companies revealed15 Mar 2021
TopAuto - motoring news for South Africans
Broad MediaTopAuto - motoring news for South Africans22 Jan 2021
MyBroadband exceeds 10 million monthly readers
Broad MediaMyBroadband exceeds 10 million monthly readers9 Jul 2020
How BusinessTech became South Africa's largest business publication
Broad MediaHow BusinessTech became South Africa's largest business publication19 Jun 2020
BusinessTech now reaches 8 million South Africans every month
Broad MediaBusinessTech now reaches 8 million South Africans every month3 Jun 2020
A top trick for great content marketing
Broad MediaA top trick for great content marketing28 May 2020

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz