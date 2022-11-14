Industries

Advertising Company news South Africa

    Cell C and Joe Public get Mzanzi spinning

    14 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Joe Public
    Brand and communications group, Joe Public, recently launched Cell C's latest summer campaign, 'Spin Your World' just in time for the summer holiday excitement.
    After a year of getting ‘back to normal’, the campaign aims to inject some positivity and fun into South Africa whilst giving back by rewarding customers with prizes that are not only awesome, but able to make a positive difference. Customers are encouraged to start spinning into summer by taking advantage of this year’s new feature and amazing benefit – the two free spins available to every customer each day.

    “We continue to fulfill our brand promise to our customers by giving them prizes that truly change their circumstances, from starting a business with one of the bakkies or motorbikes up for grabs to beating loadshedding with loads of inverters and generators waiting to be won. This year we are also cognisant of the fact that many families have not had the means to celebrate the past few summer holidays with loved ones, so we are giving away travel vouchers, fuel, cash and data to connect families this summer. We also have smaller prizes – customers also stand the chance to win TVs, devices, home appliances, groceries and more, all up for grabs during the Cell C Spin Your World campaign. Get spinning and Change Your World,” comments Hazel Chimhandamba, executive head of Marketing at Cell C.

    “We are excited about this campaign. It is an extension of Cell C’s evolving business strategy and is aligned to the Change Your World positioning. The campaign is colourful, fun and perfectly captures the true energy of our people, spinning into the summer holidays. The campaign will be amplified on TV, radio, out of home and on digital platforms – maximizing reach and giving all customers a fair chance to win,” comments Andrew Wright, Integrated Business unit director at Joe Public.

    Customers simply need to go to the app and start spinning. All Cell C prepaid, contract, hybrid, Home Connecta Flexi and Fibre customers can spin and win. The campaign will run until 31 January 2023.

    View the TVC below or visit the Cell C website or social pages.

    Campaign credits:

    Group chief creative officer: Pepe Marais
    Chief creative officer: Xolisa Dyeshana
    Executive creative director: Francois de Villiers
    Creative director: Carmen Janse van Rensburg
    Integrated group head – copywriting: Kagiso Molete
    Integrated group head – art direction: Thabiso Sindani
    Head of TV production: Diane Cole
    TV producer: Yash Raidu, Tshepiso Moerane
    Director: Chloe Coetsee
    Directors assistant: Koketso Matabane
    Executive producer: Lorraine Smit
    Producer: Mmameyi Mphahlele
    Production house: Hey Darling
    DOP: Michael Cleary
    Editor: Warwick Allan
    Post-production house: Mushroom Media
    Online producer: Zintle Boki
    Audio studio: Audio Millitia
    Final mix engineer: Richard Staub

    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
    Read more: YouTube, Cell C, Joe Public, Chloe Coetsee, Hazel Chimhandamba

