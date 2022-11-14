Lenovo announces partnership with The Sharks

Technology brand Lenovo has announced that it has entered a partnership with South African rugby team, The Sharks.

Image supplied: Lenovo has entered a partnership with The Sharks

Lenovo will provide laptops to the Sharks staff and management with the aim to ensure that the team is able to perform at its peak both on and off the field.

Commenting on the partnership, The Sharks CEO, Dr Eduard Coetzee, said, “The Sharks are committed to partnering with like-minded brands, and with both companies sharing the same values and ethos, this partnership with Lenovo falls in line with our ambition of being a globally recognisable brand that is centred on excellence.”

“The alignment between our two recognisable and highly respected brands is a commitment to inclusivity. Lenovo strives to use their scale and global presence to raise awareness and champion inclusivity, while The Sharks constantly champion inclusivity through diversity both in and off the field,” he said.

“The Sharks have entered a new and exciting era in our history, and we look forward to working closely with Lenovo through a mutually beneficial partnership,” Coetzee continued.

Yugen Naidoo, general manager, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group, Southern Africa, said, “Our partnership with the sharks marks the unification of two brands who share similar values in innovation, high performance and diversity and inclusion.”

“As part of our ambition to make the smartest technology accessible to all, we’re delighted to be bolstering our partnership with local entities in South Africa who share our vision. I am sure with our technology and community engagement, together Lenovo and the Sharks will be offering South African rugby fans a more informative and entertaining experience,” Naidoo concluded.

The Sharks have made a difference in our local communities, through programmes of assistance to individuals and organisations affected by the looting in KZN in 2021 as well as the devastation of this year’s April floods that impacted the lives of so many in and around Durban.