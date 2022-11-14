Industries

    All about the Stellenbosch Street Soirees

    14 Nov 2022
    The Stellenbosch Street Soirees have returned this year, with dates starting in November all the way to March 2023.
    Image supplied: The Stellenbosch Street Soirees have returned this year
    The Stellenbosch Street Soirees are a favourite for friends to catch up over fine food and wine beneath famous oaks and wine lovers seeking to experience the heartland of South African wine in all its glory.

    The event offers enthusiasts the opportunity to taste wine and socialise in an elegant setting amongst towering oaks at the Cape’s finest time of the year. As is the tradition, sumptuous street food from local purveyors including renowned chef Bertus Basson’s De Vrije Burger, will be on offer, along with smooth and contemporary music.

    This year’s Street Soirees dates are 23 November, 7 December, 18 January, 1 and 15 February, and 1 and 15 March. Each evening’s activities run from 6pm to 8pm. Between 15 and 25 wineries will participate per event.

    “The Stellenbosch Street Soirees have really taken on a life of their own since launching in 2011,” says Stellenbosch Wine Routes manager Elmarie Rabe. “Nonetheless, they continue to gain momentum. It’s always a treat to catch the happy surprise on the faces of visitors who unexpectedly happen on the festivities in the closed-off Drostdy Street.

    Image supplied: The Stellenbosch Street Soirees have returned this year
    “It’s a lot of fun and we always encourage people to stick around afterwards for dinner at one of the stunning restaurants within walking distance, or even continue the party at one of Stellenbosch’s many wine bars,” she says.

    The Street Soirees were conceptualised to provide visitors with a taste of Stellenbosch's life and an opportunity for locals to enjoy their town.
    Tickets can be purchased here.

