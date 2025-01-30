Stellenbosch Harvest Parade returns to kick off the grape harvest season

In just a few days, the Stellenbosch Harvest Parade returns to the streets of the country’s wine capital on Saturday, 1 February 2025. This tradition brings together the vibrant community of Stellenbosch to celebrate the start of the grape harvest season with a procession of floats, music, and joy.

Image supplied

The parade has been a feature of Stellenbosch's life on and off for almost half a century. It has consistently run in the current format since 2013.

This year, visitors and residents are invited to witness the parade as it follows its traditional route through the historic streets of Stellenbosch, starting from Market Street and winding its way along oak-lined avenues.

The high point is its arrival at the Stellenbosch Town Hall, where a brief ceremony will take place to bless the coming harvest and express gratitude for the contributions of all agri-workers who make the industry thrive.

“The Harvest Parade is one of the most beautiful expressions of our wine culture and community spirit,” says Elmarie Rabe, manager of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

“It’s a day to celebrate not only the vineyards and the wines we are so proud of but also the incredible people behind the scenes who bring the magic to life. We’re thrilled to welcome visitors to Stellenbosch to experience this unforgettable event.”

The Stellenbosch Municipality, a steadfast patron of the parade, recognises the important contribution agriculture and wine tourism make to the region’s economy and heritage. The event is also supported by the Cape Winelands District Municipality, Paul Roos Spar and Aquasky Water.

The birth of wine in South Africa

Furthermore, the Harvest Parade coincides with another significant date for South African agriculture: the official birthday of South Africa's wine industry. On 2 February 1659 - 366 years ago - the first wine was produced in the Cape, marking the beginning of a rich viticultural legacy that continues to flourish today.

The Stellenbosch Harvest Parade has become a time-honoured tradition that highlights the prosperity and abundance that the industry contributes to the country and to individual families. It acknowledges the invaluable role of agri-workers in sustaining this vital industry. Their hard work and dedication form the backbone of South Africa’s wine heritage, and the Harvest Parade is as much their celebration as it is a cultural festivity.

Forecast of the harvest ahead

Their contributions will again be essential considering the early forecasts that have already been made by industry bodies Vinpro in collaboration with SA Wine Information & Systems (SAWIS).

In December, they predicted an improvement on the previous year’s yield with the forecast attributed the improved outlook to moderate weather conditions and minimal disruption from extreme weather events. “The current conditions and producer resilience suggest a high-quality harvest across key cultivars,” it said.

More recently, renowned Stellenbosch winemaker from Ernie Els Wines, Louis Strydom echoed the sentiments. “The spring rain we received has certainly led to significant growth. While we faced some challenges with downy mildew, our vineyards were well protected. As a result, we’re looking at a larger harvest compared to last year. In 2024, we saw a 20–30% drop in yield, so this year’s harvest marks a return to more normal levels.”

He anticipated that the cooler weather of recent weeks could make harvest a week or so later than last year, returning it to typical timing for the region.

“We look forward to a strong harvest. If the cooler weather holds, it will be particularly beneficial for our Cabernet Sauvignons, allowing those beautiful flavour profiles we expect to fully develop and shine.”

Cavalli winemaker Rianie Strydom says she is excited about the coming harvest, adding that quality can only be gauged once the wines have been made. “Last year set a high benchmark for quality.

“For now, I’m very pleased with the small berry size we’re seeing at this stage,” she says. “Cooler conditions in the run-up to harvest allow for excellent ripening, but also optimal development in the fruit.”

The devastating storm that uprooted many trees across the oak-rich region and the so-called City of Oaks itself is unlikely to have had an impact. A tree re-planting campaign that resulted from that storm was initiated and exciting news about its development will be released in the coming weeks.

Harvest Parade 2025

The parade gets underway at 9am from the town’s Toy and Miniature Museum in Market Street. It then makes its way along Alexander, Bird, Church and Plein Streets to arrive at the town hall at 9:30am for the official blessing of the harvest. Once completed, the procession then returns along its route to the starting point.

For more, visit www.wineroute.co.za or www.visitstellenbosch.org