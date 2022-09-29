Industries

    Twitter criticised for placing ads near child pornographic accounts

    29 Sep 2022
    Twitter has come under fire for placing advertisements alongside tweets promoting child pornography.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    According to Reuters brands such as Coca-Cola, Mazda, Forbes, Walt Disney Co were some of the companies that appeared on more than 500 twitter accounts accused of promoting links to pornography.

    Children urged to take full advantage of their digital rights
    Children urged to take full advantage of their digital rights

    30 Mar 2022

    Meanwhile, big advertisers such as Mazda, Forbes, PBS Kids and Dyson have pulled their marketing campaigns or withdrew their ads from sections of the social media app.

    In a report by Gizmodo a Twitter spokesperson said they are investigating the matter and have suspended all the accounts involved.

    Al Jazeera reported that Twitter removed more than one million accounts in 2021 for sharing child exploitative material.

