Kerri Pravia appointed as head of digital for iProspect SA

Kerri Pravia, newly appointed head of digital at iProspect SA

Former digital account director at the global digital-first end to end media agency, Pravia joined iProspect in 2021 where she worked on a number of clients such as the BMW Group South Africa as well as Ferrero Ithemba South Africa. In addition, Pravia has played an instrumental role in a number of large agency pitches and assisted in the onboarding of several of iProspect’s biggest clients.

Commenting on her new appointment, Pravia said: “I am so grateful for this incredible opportunity – to learn, to help grow others in their roles and to drive our clients and their businesses forward through transformation. The support that I have received in my journey within iProspect so far has been nothing short of amazing, and I am so excited to see what the future holds.”

Reporting to Clare Trafankowska (managing director of iProspect SA), Pravia’s responsibilities will include driving the digital agenda and integrated digital approach across iProspect as well as ensuring all teams are equipped to drive digital transformation and growth acceleration within their client teams, whilst maintaining a high level of thought-leadership.

"iProspect's unique understanding of the intersection of culture, content, data, and technology powers how we build brands out of every moment of connection – and I am thrilled to have Kerri at the helm of bringing iProspect's new brand promise to life of and enabling our clients and teams to truly accelerate brand and business growth." - Clare Trafankowska, managing director of iProspect SA.

