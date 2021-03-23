MediaHeads 360 announces new partnership with Known Associates CEO and founder Tshepiso Sello

Proud level one BEE media specialist agency, MediaHeads 360, demonstrates its commitment to Black economic empowerment by announcing its partnership with entrepreneur, CEO and founder of Known Associates (KA), Tshepiso Sello.
The newly announced partnership is a continuation of the company's transformation strategy. Over the past three years, this plan for inclusive growth has seen the implementation of a planned Seta and upskilling training programme; the creation and investment in the company's internship programme; pursuing an employment equity policy and supporting small entrepreneurs through supplier development funding.
While the partnership continues to drive MediaHeads 360's broad-based economic empowerment strategy, it also brings together innovative and entrepreneurial partners to offer the media industry bespoke content solutions that achieve measurable results for clients.
"At MediaHeads 360, we believe to lead the way with visionary thinking. Everyone is encouraged to lead productive change in everything they do. We have an entrepreneurial nature as an organisation, and as individuals. The partnership with Tshepiso celebrates the coming together of passionate minds, with media in mind, while also reaffirming our commitment to meaningful change," says Candy Dempers - MediaHeads 360 managing director.
The partnership sprouted on the set of uBettina Wethu
, the South African remake of the megahit Colombian telenovela that inspired the ABC series Ugly Betty
. MediaHeads360 joined as partner to Known Associates Entertainment, the TV and film division of KA and was tasked with finding the right brand fit for the series - successfully securing a portfolio of popular and beloved South African skincare, bathcare and haircare brands.
"I am so thrilled to be joining the dynamic team. Being a shareholder in MediaHeads 360 is a natural progression in my businesses' expansion strategy and growth. Our relationship started out as a client and service provider relationship on the Ubettina Wethu
brand partnership fundraising. MediaHeads 360 achieved such great success in securing almost a quarter of our production finance by raising brand sponsorship; that led me to think who would not want to be part of this trailblazing team, so well, here we are today partners, I love it," Sello said.
The partnership announcement follows the recent appointment of creative solutions specialist, Melinda Jonsson, as sales and business development consultant. Johnson's appointment together with Sello's announcement are key to expanding MediaHeads 360's offerings to deliver the best possible results for clients.
MediaHeads 360 sales director, Justin Keats, adds: "MediaHeads 360 is very pleased to partner with a dynamic, trailblazing innovator of Tshepiso's calibre. We believe this partnership underpins our shared vision of making an impact for our clients within the media landscape and across the continent. These are exciting times for MediaHeads 360, personally I'm loving the challenge Tshepiso is forging and we most certainly look forward to working with Tshepiso to unlock and explore further growth opportunities."
"I am looking forward to adding value to this business and team, being an integral part of growing the business to greater height and getting us recognised as an industry leader in the media sector," Sello concluded.
