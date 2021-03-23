OOH Company news South Africa

Iconic Tractor site selected for global environmental project Converse City Forests

23 Mar 2021
Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor, one of South Africa's largest out of home (OOH) and digital out of home (DOOH) media owners, recently partnered with Converse in the Cape Town extension of its global environmental project Converse City Forests.

The campaign sees the iconic sneaker brand collaborate with the global creative community to deliver a series of street murals that use a specific photocatalytic paint, which actively helps to purify the air through breaking down noxious air pollutants, converting them into harmless substances.

Through tapping into the media owner’s extensive network of metro inventory, Converse City Forests’ latest mural was erected on Cape Town’s trendy Kloof Street; one of Tractor’s most iconic, high-traffic outdoor media sites.

Explains Lizelle Mc Connell, sales director at Tractor Outdoor: “The project is centred around cities within the developing world; central hubs that are often hardest hit from an environmental point of view, thanks to heavy traffic, a concentration of business and social activity and a lack of collective effort to offset the carbon footprint.

“Kloof Street was the perfect location for Cape Town's mural as - while extremely popular with a younger consumer - it is also one of the city’s most frequented suburbs, which means a greater environmental impact.

“This made it an ideal destination for a campaign that aims to not only do good from an environmental perspective, while creating awareness among consumers in a visually arresting manner, which organically drives talkability,” she says.

Through engaging local artists in some of the world’s most vibrant cities such as Bangkok, Jakarta and Rio de Janeiro, the art pieces offer viewers a contemporary and contextual lens unique to each location, through a cultural and social commentary.

The Cape Town mural was designed by South African street artist Nadia Fisher, aka Nardstar, who is renowned for her bold and diverse style that celebrates women of colour as well as indigenous fauna and flora.

Concludes Mc Connell: “Tractor Outdoor is honoured to have been involved in this project, as it is very much aligned to our ethos that we recognise our responsibility in how we impact the world around us through each touchpoint of our business - and that we should always aim to do better, wherever possible, for our environment and community.”

Watch the video of the making of the mural, here:



About Tractor Outdoor:

Established almost two decades ago, Tractor Outdoor is a national out of home (OOH) media owner, which specialises in connecting brands to consumers through its network of traditional and digital inventory, as well as its transit networks and ambient platforms. Tractor Outdoor owns one of the largest digital OOH networks in South Africa, and is a member of Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC), the Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA).

Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
Tractor Outdoor, Converse, Out of Home, DooH, OOH

