They also crave it

It's not hard to imagine extra-terrestrial creatures living amongst us mere mortals thanks to sci-fi being such a popular genre. It would seem anything is possible especially in the world of television, which can bring the unimaginable to life. In another South African first, the latest Chicken Licken® Hotwings® film, the theme of outer space brings intrigue for the audience as it reveals just how far even an alien will go to satisfy its craving. Because, when the craving's got you, it's got you!



Viewers are introduced to an adorable little alien, ZeZorc, who arrives in the middle of the night. The family find it raiding their kitchen causing much chaos as it thrashes through the fridge possibly looking for something to eat. Sharing a likeness with blockbuster movie, E.T., the alien quickly integrates with the family and is much loved by all its members. In every scene, the cuddly alien appears to ooze kindness using his superpowers for good that make the family love and trust it even more, they even allow it to sleep with them. The only thing they can’t seem to satisfy is ZeZorc’s hunger. That is until the Chicken Licken delivery guy appears at the front door and the father carries the takeaway of Hotwings inside. Immediately noticing the logo on the packets, we quickly discover the real reason why ZeZorc is here...



Xolisa Dyeshana, Chief Creative Officer Joe Public United Johannesburg says, “As a brand, Chicken Licken is strategic in their campaign approach, as partners we know what works for their audience which makes them a pleasure to work with. This sci-fi concept further highlights their reputation for being out-of-this-world good. So good that their products exceed even the constructs of life as we know it and that they are for everyone and everything, human or not.”



Watch it here:







Credits:



Brand: Chicken Licken®

Client: Chantal Sombonos van Tonder

Group Chief Creative Officer: Pepe Marais

Agency: Joe Public

Chief Creative Officer: Xolisa Dyeshana

Creative Director: Claudi Potter

Art Director: Gareth O'Callaghan

Copywriter: Cameron Fraser

Creative Business Director: Amber Mackeurtan

Account Manager: Asbo Ofori-Amanfo

Head of TV and Radio: Di Cole

Production Company: Romance Films

Director: Terence Neale

Exec Produce: Rozanne Rocha-Gray

Director of Photography: Adam Bentel

Production Art Director: William Boyes

Wardrobe Stylist: Gabrielle de Gersigny

Editor & Company: Julian Redpath / Left Post Production

VFX creative director and onset supervisor: Chocolate Tribe / Rob van den Bragt

Lead compositor: Chocolate Tribe / Jean du Plessis

Postproduction Online: Chocolate Tribe

Colourist: Craig Simonetti

Music Company/Composer: Pressure Cooker Studio / James Matthes

Audio + Final Mix: Sterling Sound / Lorens Persson



