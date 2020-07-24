Technology-integrated township advertising

It is well known that brands struggle to understand the return when it comes to their advertising efforts in the general trade. Brands are also desperate to get a grip on customer data at spaza level. Issues relating to stock, promotions, new product and pricing are some of the fundamental questions that brand managers need answers to.

Part one: The branding

Part two: The technology

How it works

Interested to learn more?

MegaVision Media has joined forces with their digital partner, the Connect Group, to bridge this gap and bring critical ‘on-shelf’ information to brands who advertise in the informal retail space, at the click of a button. There are two parts to the MegaSpaza offering.The MegaSpaza team identifies spaza stores across the country that are specific to the brands target market and marketing strategy. Once the store list has been finalised, the spaza is then transformed into a powerful Brand Space, which creates. A fully-branded spaza store package includes a fresh coat of paint on the exterior walls of the store, new store-name signage inclusive of the brands logo and additional generic brand signage to complete the package.The second component is a subscription-based data collection tool. The technology is priced on a ‘pay as you go’ model, which offers flexibility for varying budgets.says Jane Sarah Rosen, partner of the ConnectGroup. “Whilst the branding is a once off job, the subscription service gives the brand the ability to collect data on a regular basis.”Brands subscribe to weekly, monthly or quarterly spaza visits where our teams drive out to the chosen MegaSpaza sites and complete a range of custom surveys. The data is centralised into a dashboard that brand managers are able to access and export from the comfort of their office desk.

1) Schedule an online meeting with either Lizelle (branding) or Jane (technology)

2) Run through a free demo together

3) We will put together a customised plan for your needs to suit your budget

4) We will implement the plan for you

az.oc.aidemvm@ellezil

az.oc.tcennoceraew@enaj