Dentsu launches Procurement Academy for media and creative agencies

In response to the challenging economic outlook over the next three years, dentsu has launched the dentsu Procurement Academy (DPA) for procurement leaders and teams who deal with communication, content, media, digital, sponsorship, martech, and creative agencies. The academy aims to maximise investment value by sharing valuable insights, information, and best practices in procurement within the industry.

According to Dawn Rowlands, CEO of Dentsu Africa: "Procurement and beneficial business outcomes are now closely intertwined, and by sharing knowledge and skills, we can create a better working environment and re-shape the code of conduct, process and way of procurement together. So, if you have ever wondered how global contracts are developed, how to resolve relationship challenges, or how to motivate your partners, join us at the DPA.

The Dentsu Procurement Academy will launch this month with events in Cape Town on 21 February and in Gauteng on 23 February.

The key topics to be discussed include the importance of procurement for the media, advertising, creative, and digital industries, how to pitch, develop fees, measure media value, and brand performance, and maximising the value of creativity. Other topics of discussion include agency transitions, working with auditors/pitch consultants, and opportunities in martech, data and beyond. Sessions are being hosted by several international delegates and local experts.

Cheryl Steyn, new business, client development, and talent manager for South Africa, will lead the academy. Interested parties can reach out to Steyn directly for more information, or to participate in the inaugural events.

“By fostering collaboration and operating under the same code of practice, we can collectively create better structures, pricing, and working relationships within the industry," Rowlands said.



