    Celebrations continue with the True Location Cup

    10 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Vicinity Media
    Makro successfully amplified their 51 Years of Great Savings campaign through utilising Vicinity's Digital Catalogue and True Location Targeting Technology - reaching the right audiences, at the right place.
    Celebrations continue with the True Location Cup

    See how this campaign achieved an overall increase of 18.08% in physical store visits, during the campaign period.

    Click below for the full case study.

    Makro’s 51 Years of Great Savings Case Study

    A special mention to the following people:

    Omnicom Media Group: Nyiko Moyana (head of digital), Suzanne Oelofse (digital head Massmart), Mishkah Gierdien (digital campaign specialist), Ongezwa Mafunda (performance specialist)

    Vicinity Media: Enje Scherman (business development manager), Mandla Masilela (campaign manager), Chante Naidoo (data strategist)

    Keep an eye out on all our platforms for next month’s winner.

    Vicinity Media
    Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
