Celebrations continue with the True Location Cup

See how this campaign achieved an overall increase of 18.08% in physical store visits, during the campaign period.
Click below for the full case study.
Makro’s 51 Years of Great Savings Case Study
Omnicom Media Group: Nyiko Moyana (head of digital), Suzanne Oelofse (digital head Massmart), Mishkah Gierdien (digital campaign specialist), Ongezwa Mafunda (performance specialist)
Vicinity Media: Enje Scherman (business development manager), Mandla Masilela (campaign manager), Chante Naidoo (data strategist)
Keep an eye out on all our platforms for next month’s winner.