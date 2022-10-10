Celebrations continue with the True Location Cup

Makro successfully amplified their 51 Years of Great Savings campaign through utilising Vicinity's Digital Catalogue and True Location Targeting Technology - reaching the right audiences, at the right place.

See how this campaign achieved an overall increase of 18.08% in physical store visits, during the campaign period.

Click below for the full case study.

Makro’s 51 Years of Great Savings Case Study

A special mention to the following people:

Omnicom Media Group: Nyiko Moyana (head of digital), Suzanne Oelofse (digital head Massmart), Mishkah Gierdien (digital campaign specialist), Ongezwa Mafunda (performance specialist)

Vicinity Media: Enje Scherman (business development manager), Mandla Masilela (campaign manager), Chante Naidoo (data strategist)

