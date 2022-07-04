South Africa
Marketing & Media
Company news South Africa
By Industry
Celebrations start today with the True Location Cup
4 Jul 2022
Issued by:
Vicinity Media
The True Location Cup inspires and educates the industry about the power of fresh ideas, creative thinking and innovation.
Starcom's Otrivin pollen count campaign
exceeded all expectations!
See how a data-driven campaign can achieve incredible CTR results through utilising Vicinity’s
True Location technology and 4D data targeting
.
Click below for the full case study.
Otrivin Pollen Count Case Study
A special mention to the following people:
Starcom:
Laurie Herron (Media Planner), Angela Childs (Senior Strategist)
Vicinity Media:
Darren van der Schyff (Sales Director), Sabrina De Abreu (Campaign Manager), Chante Naidoo (Data Strategist)
Keep an eye out on all our platforms for next month’s winner.
Next
Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
About Us
|
News
|
Contact
Celebrations start today with the True Location Cup
04 Jul 10:35
Omnichannel. One audience, one message, any relevant screen
03 Jun 10:28
Media powerhouse has joined the Vicinity Media team
26 May 15:27
Introducing the True Location Cup aka the TLC
17 May 09:22
Vicinity: The Year In Data
10 Feb 11:53
