Subscribe to daily business and company news across 19 industries

Celebrations start today with the True Location Cup

The True Location Cup inspires and educates the industry about the power of fresh ideas, creative thinking and innovation. Starcom's Otrivin pollen count campaign exceeded all expectations!

See how a data-driven campaign can achieve incredible CTR results through utilising Vicinity’sClick below for the full case study.

Otrivin Pollen Count Case Study

Laurie Herron (Media Planner), Angela Childs (Senior Strategist)Darren van der Schyff (Sales Director), Sabrina De Abreu (Campaign Manager), Chante Naidoo (Data Strategist)Keep an eye out on all our platforms for next month’s winner.