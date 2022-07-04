Industries

    Celebrations start today with the True Location Cup

    4 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Vicinity Media
    The True Location Cup inspires and educates the industry about the power of fresh ideas, creative thinking and innovation. Starcom's Otrivin pollen count campaign exceeded all expectations!
    Celebrations start today with the True Location Cup

    See how a data-driven campaign can achieve incredible CTR results through utilising Vicinity’s True Location technology and 4D data targeting.

    Click below for the full case study.

    Otrivin Pollen Count Case Study



    A special mention to the following people:

    Starcom: Laurie Herron (Media Planner), Angela Childs (Senior Strategist)
    Vicinity Media: Darren van der Schyff (Sales Director), Sabrina De Abreu (Campaign Manager), Chante Naidoo (Data Strategist)

    Keep an eye out on all our platforms for next month’s winner.

    Vicinity Media
    Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.



