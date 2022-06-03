Kaya 959 new line-up announcement

Kaya 959 is pleased to announce some noteworthy changes to the radio station's on-air line-up.
Dineo Ranaka, anchor of 959 Breakfast on weekdays from 6am to 9am
Topmost among these is the appointment of Dineo Ranaka as anchor of 959 Breakfast
weekdays from 6am to 9am. The all-round media personality brings her unmistakable talent into Kaya 959 for a refreshed take on morning radio. Joining her as co-host is the widely admired Sol Phenduka, who is a natural in connecting with audiences. The combination of Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka gives Kaya 959 an edge in the station’s vision of a 360-degree offering both on air and on the street.
Kgomotso Meso, who has been with Kaya 959 for 11 years, will start listeners’ weekday mornings with an hour of Early Breakfast
from 5am to 6am, which is being established as a seamless prequel into 959 Breakfast
.
Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe recently announced that Friday 24 June 2022 was their last morning show on Kaya 959. The highly popular duo has given listeners many memorable moments of fun, laughter, great music and inspiring discussion over the last 13 months. The public will be happy to know that Thomas and Skhumba are not leaving the Kaya 959 stable. They have been tasked with turning nighttime radio on its head in their new slot, Last Call
on Mondays to Thursdays 10pm to midnight, and Fridays 9pm to midnight.
Kaya Weekends sees the introduction of award-winning musician and presenter Khaya Mthethwa to host a new show called Noted
from 9am to 12pm on Saturdays. Audiences must get ready to discover a whole new side to Khaya Mthethwa that showcases his immense capability and versatility. Relationship and marriage coaches Mo and Phindi take the reins on Sunday with their show The Family
in the same time slot, while the veteran George Manyosi brings his enthusiasm to Sunday night jazz from 9pm to midnight with Jazz it Up
.
"Radio as a medium continues to remain a strong platform for connecting people, and radio stations the world over have to constantly assess and adjust to changing needs and lifestyles. These adjustments to the line-up are proof that 25 years since its founding, Kaya 959 is still alive to market demands to consistently provide quality programming. The addition of established names such as Dineo Ranaka, Sol Phenduka, Khaya Mthethwa, and Mo and Phindi, as well as the realigning of our magnificent existing talent, are bold steps that Kaya 959 is undertaking to grow the radio station to even greater heights,” says managing director, Sibongile Mtyali.
The rest of the Kaya 959 line-up remains intact with the legendary Thabo “Tbose” Mokwele retaining his mid-morning weekday show and Sunday afternoon slot. Kaya 959 listeners will continue to enjoy the company of our other great talent such as Andy Maqondwana, Sizwe Dhlomo, Gugulethu Mfuphi, Phemelo Motene, Bonolo “Beesting” Molosiwa, Sammy T Mundawarara, Nicky B, DJ Keyez, MaBlerh, Xola Dlwati and Tyroline Franks.
The station also thanks Sotho Lenkoe and Collin Kgari for their contribution over the many years of their tenure with Kaya 959.
The full weekday line-up:Early Breakfast
5am–6am | Main anchor: Kgomotso Meso959 Breakfast
6am–9am | Main anchor: Dineo Ranaka | Co-host and traffic: Sol Phenduka | Sport: Angie KhumaloBest T in the City
9am–12pm | Main anchor: Tbose MokweleFeel Good
12pm–3pm | Main anchor: Andy MaqondwanaKaya Drive
3pm–6pm | Main anchor: Sizwe DhlomoKayaBiz
6pm–8pm Monday to Thursday | Main anchor: Gugu Mfuphi The Hive
6pm–9pm Friday | Main anchor: BeestingPoint of View
8pm–10pm Monday to Thursday | Main anchor: Phemelo Motene Last Call
10pm Monday to Thursday and 9pm Friday | Main anchor: Thomas Msengana | Co-host: Skhumba Hlophe
The full weekend line-up:SaturdayWeekend Breakfast
6am–9am | Main Anchor: Sammy T | Sport: Sandile Van Heerden | News: Keneiloe Noted
9am–12pm | Main anchor: Khaya MthethwaThe Ultimate Kaya
959 Top 30 12pm–3pm | Main anchor: DJ Keyez The Weekend Update
3pm–6pm | Main anchor: MaBlerhThe Hive
6pm–9pm | Main anchor: BeestingSaturday Nites
9pm–12am | Main anchor: Tyroline FranksAutomation
12am–3am | Kaya SoundTraining Slot
3am–6am | Main anchor: TBC SundayWeekend Breakfast
6am–9am | Main anchor: Sammy T | Sport: Sandile Van Heerden | News: KeneiloeThe Family
9am–12pm | Main anchors: Mo and PhindiSpade of Hearts
12pm–3pm | Main anchor: XolaTouch of Soul
3pm–6pm | Main anchor: TboseThe World Show
6pm–9pm | Main anchor: Nicky B Jazz it Up
9pm–12am | Main anchor: George ManyosiAutomation
12am–2am | Kaya SoundThe Gist
2am–5am | Main anchor: Xola