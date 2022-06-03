Industries

    Kaya 959 new line-up announcement

    4 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Kaya 959
    Kaya 959 is pleased to announce some noteworthy changes to the radio station's on-air line-up.
    Dineo Ranaka, anchor of 959 Breakfast on weekdays from 6am to 9am
    Dineo Ranaka, anchor of 959 Breakfast on weekdays from 6am to 9am

    Topmost among these is the appointment of Dineo Ranaka as anchor of 959 Breakfast weekdays from 6am to 9am. The all-round media personality brings her unmistakable talent into Kaya 959 for a refreshed take on morning radio. Joining her as co-host is the widely admired Sol Phenduka, who is a natural in connecting with audiences. The combination of Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka gives Kaya 959 an edge in the station’s vision of a 360-degree offering both on air and on the street.

    Kgomotso Meso, who has been with Kaya 959 for 11 years, will start listeners’ weekday mornings with an hour of Early Breakfast from 5am to 6am, which is being established as a seamless prequel into 959 Breakfast.

    Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe recently announced that Friday 24 June 2022 was their last morning show on Kaya 959. The highly popular duo has given listeners many memorable moments of fun, laughter, great music and inspiring discussion over the last 13 months. The public will be happy to know that Thomas and Skhumba are not leaving the Kaya 959 stable. They have been tasked with turning nighttime radio on its head in their new slot, Last Call on Mondays to Thursdays 10pm to midnight, and Fridays 9pm to midnight.

    Kaya Weekends sees the introduction of award-winning musician and presenter Khaya Mthethwa to host a new show called Noted from 9am to 12pm on Saturdays. Audiences must get ready to discover a whole new side to Khaya Mthethwa that showcases his immense capability and versatility. Relationship and marriage coaches Mo and Phindi take the reins on Sunday with their show The Family in the same time slot, while the veteran George Manyosi brings his enthusiasm to Sunday night jazz from 9pm to midnight with Jazz it Up.

    "Radio as a medium continues to remain a strong platform for connecting people, and radio stations the world over have to constantly assess and adjust to changing needs and lifestyles. These adjustments to the line-up are proof that 25 years since its founding, Kaya 959 is still alive to market demands to consistently provide quality programming. The addition of established names such as Dineo Ranaka, Sol Phenduka, Khaya Mthethwa, and Mo and Phindi, as well as the realigning of our magnificent existing talent, are bold steps that Kaya 959 is undertaking to grow the radio station to even greater heights,” says managing director, Sibongile Mtyali.

    The rest of the Kaya 959 line-up remains intact with the legendary Thabo “Tbose” Mokwele retaining his mid-morning weekday show and Sunday afternoon slot. Kaya 959 listeners will continue to enjoy the company of our other great talent such as Andy Maqondwana, Sizwe Dhlomo, Gugulethu Mfuphi, Phemelo Motene, Bonolo “Beesting” Molosiwa, Sammy T Mundawarara, Nicky B, DJ Keyez, MaBlerh, Xola Dlwati and Tyroline Franks.

    The station also thanks Sotho Lenkoe and Collin Kgari for their contribution over the many years of their tenure with Kaya 959.

    The full weekday line-up:


    Early Breakfast 5am–6am | Main anchor: Kgomotso Meso
    959 Breakfast 6am–9am | Main anchor: Dineo Ranaka | Co-host and traffic: Sol Phenduka | Sport: Angie Khumalo
    Best T in the City 9am–12pm | Main anchor: Tbose Mokwele
    Feel Good 12pm–3pm | Main anchor: Andy Maqondwana
    Kaya Drive 3pm–6pm | Main anchor: Sizwe Dhlomo
    KayaBiz 6pm–8pm Monday to Thursday | Main anchor: Gugu Mfuphi
    The Hive 6pm–9pm Friday | Main anchor: Beesting
    Point of View 8pm–10pm Monday to Thursday | Main anchor: Phemelo Motene
    Last Call 10pm Monday to Thursday and 9pm Friday | Main anchor: Thomas Msengana | Co-host: Skhumba Hlophe

    The full weekend line-up:


    Saturday

    Weekend Breakfast 6am–9am | Main Anchor: Sammy T | Sport: Sandile Van Heerden | News: Keneiloe
    Noted 9am–12pm | Main anchor: Khaya Mthethwa
    The Ultimate Kaya 959 Top 30 12pm–3pm | Main anchor: DJ Keyez
    The Weekend Update 3pm–6pm | Main anchor: MaBlerh
    The Hive 6pm–9pm | Main anchor: Beesting
    Saturday Nites 9pm–12am | Main anchor: Tyroline Franks
    Automation 12am–3am | Kaya Sound
    Training Slot 3am–6am | Main anchor: TBC

    Sunday

    Weekend Breakfast 6am–9am | Main anchor: Sammy T | Sport: Sandile Van Heerden | News: Keneiloe
    The Family 9am–12pm | Main anchors: Mo and Phindi
    Spade of Hearts 12pm–3pm | Main anchor: Xola
    Touch of Soul 3pm–6pm | Main anchor: Tbose
    The World Show 6pm–9pm | Main anchor: Nicky B
    Jazz it Up 9pm–12am | Main anchor: George Manyosi
    Automation 12am–2am | Kaya Sound
    The Gist 2am–5am | Main anchor: Xola

    Kaya 959
    From the heart of Gauteng, wherever you may be, Kaya 959 connects with our loyal listeners through a range of digital and on-air platforms.
    Let's do Biz