Kaya 959 new line-up announcement

Topmost among these is the appointment of Dineo Ranaka as anchor ofweekdays from 6am to 9am. The all-round media personality brings her unmistakable talent into Kaya 959 for a refreshed take on morning radio. Joining her as co-host is the widely admired Sol Phenduka, who is a natural in connecting with audiences. The combination of Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka gives Kaya 959 an edge in the station’s vision of a 360-degree offering both on air and on the street.Kgomotso Meso, who has been with Kaya 959 for 11 years, will start listeners’ weekday mornings with an hour offrom 5am to 6am, which is being established as a seamless prequel intoThomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe recently announced that Friday 24 June 2022 was their last morning show on Kaya 959. The highly popular duo has given listeners many memorable moments of fun, laughter, great music and inspiring discussion over the last 13 months. The public will be happy to know that Thomas and Skhumba are not leaving the Kaya 959 stable. They have been tasked with turning nighttime radio on its head in their new slot,on Mondays to Thursdays 10pm to midnight, and Fridays 9pm to midnight.Kaya Weekends sees the introduction of award-winning musician and presenter Khaya Mthethwa to host a new show calledfrom 9am to 12pm on Saturdays. Audiences must get ready to discover a whole new side to Khaya Mthethwa that showcases his immense capability and versatility. Relationship and marriage coaches Mo and Phindi take the reins on Sunday with their showin the same time slot, while the veteran George Manyosi brings his enthusiasm to Sunday night jazz from 9pm to midnight with"Radio as a medium continues to remain a strong platform for connecting people, and radio stations the world over have to constantly assess and adjust to changing needs and lifestyles. These adjustments to the line-up are proof that 25 years since its founding, Kaya 959 is still alive to market demands to consistently provide quality programming. The addition of established names such as Dineo Ranaka, Sol Phenduka, Khaya Mthethwa, and Mo and Phindi, as well as the realigning of our magnificent existing talent, are bold steps that Kaya 959 is undertaking to grow the radio station to even greater heights,” says managing director, Sibongile Mtyali.The rest of the Kaya 959 line-up remains intact with the legendary Thabo “Tbose” Mokwele retaining his mid-morning weekday show and Sunday afternoon slot. Kaya 959 listeners will continue to enjoy the company of our other great talent such as Andy Maqondwana, Sizwe Dhlomo, Gugulethu Mfuphi, Phemelo Motene, Bonolo “Beesting” Molosiwa, Sammy T Mundawarara, Nicky B, DJ Keyez, MaBlerh, Xola Dlwati and Tyroline Franks.The station also thanks Sotho Lenkoe and Collin Kgari for their contribution over the many years of their tenure with Kaya 959.5am–6am | Main anchor: Kgomotso Meso6am–9am | Main anchor: Dineo Ranaka | Co-host and traffic: Sol Phenduka | Sport: Angie Khumalo9am–12pm | Main anchor: Tbose Mokwele12pm–3pm | Main anchor: Andy Maqondwana3pm–6pm | Main anchor: Sizwe Dhlomo6pm–8pm Monday to Thursday | Main anchor: Gugu Mfuphi6pm–9pm Friday | Main anchor: Beesting8pm–10pm Monday to Thursday | Main anchor: Phemelo Motene10pm Monday to Thursday and 9pm Friday | Main anchor: Thomas Msengana | Co-host: Skhumba Hlophe6am–9am | Main Anchor: Sammy T | Sport: Sandile Van Heerden | News: Keneiloe9am–12pm | Main anchor: Khaya Mthethwa959 Top 30 12pm–3pm | Main anchor: DJ Keyez3pm–6pm | Main anchor: MaBlerh6pm–9pm | Main anchor: Beesting9pm–12am | Main anchor: Tyroline Franks12am–3am | Kaya Sound3am–6am | Main anchor: TBC6am–9am | Main anchor: Sammy T | Sport: Sandile Van Heerden | News: Keneiloe9am–12pm | Main anchors: Mo and Phindi12pm–3pm | Main anchor: Xola3pm–6pm | Main anchor: Tbose6pm–9pm | Main anchor: Nicky B9pm–12am | Main anchor: George Manyosi12am–2am | Kaya Sound2am–5am | Main anchor: Xola