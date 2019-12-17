Wishing you all the Best of Biz

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
As the old odd year 2019 draws to a close and we look forward to a nice big round number in 2020, we at Biz take this opportunity to thank you for your support and to wish you all the Best of Biz this festive season, especially those companies, individuals and Press Office partners that have contributed to our great 2019 content!

The last industry newsletters of the year will be delivered to your inbox on 17 December 2019, and the annual very Best of Biz feature includes enough reading matter to tide you over well into the new year!
  • Most-read stories of the year
  • Most-read contributors of the year
  • Most-viewed press offices
  • Most-read new business wins of the year
  • Most-read new appointments of the year
Across 19 industries that’s over 1,000 top articles, neatly tabulated as a handy snapshot overview of the year that was in your industry and related industries, perfect for holiday lounger reading.

View the most-read in your industry: Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, CSI & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Tourism and Marketing & Media Africa..

The annual BizTrends Report featuring 100s of thought-leader contributions across 19 industries, launches 13 January 2020. If you’re not already subscribed to newsletters in your industry you can do so here so as not to miss a trend.

Best BizTakeouts

The official relaunch of BizTakeouts - sound byte-size business news TO GO>> with host Rutendo Nyamuda, delivers indispensable news in “takeaway” podcast format. Listen to BizTakeouts as you like it via web, web app, Iono.fm, Spotify or iTunes. Contact for interviews and opportunities.


Book now for BizTrendsLIVE!2020 in association with Ster-Kinekor. Thursday, 30 January 2020, at Ster-Kinekor IMAX Theatre, followed by networking cocktails. The perfect wrap-up to the January 2020 season. More info.

Best of 2019 deals

We like to give a little back to our valued community as a year end gesture of goodwill. Order before 31 December 2019, get:
  • 50% OFF website, mobile, and promo mailers
  • 15% OFF unlimited branded job posts
  • Great deals on BizTrends2020 sponsorships
Contact or 0860 812 000.

Wishing our valued partners, clients and friends good times, good tidings and all the Best of Biz for an exciting new decade!

With thanks and gratitude for your ongoing support.

