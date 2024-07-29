Marketing & Media Advertising
    WPP on the hunt for 16 creatives for its Creative Tech Apprenticeship

    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    WPP, the creative transformation company, is looking for 16 talented individuals to join its Creative Tech Apprenticeship.

    This nine-month paid programme is designed to equip passionate creatives with next-generation technological skills, preparing them for careers in advertising, marketing and production.

    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Essential skills

    Following two successful years – where the majority of apprentices received job offers from WPP’s global production arm Hogarth – the 2025 programme will begin in October. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to collaborate on real-world projects with globally recognised brands, all clients of WPP. Furthermore, they will receive exclusive training from some of the world’s most famous technology companies working with WPP.

    Classes will cover essential skills for the future of marketing and advertising, including creative coding, generative AI, game engines, virtual production, advanced machinery and more. The programme goes beyond technical skills however, exploring the impact of technology on individuals, brands and society. Ethics, accessibility, and inclusion are central to the curriculum and the recruitment process. Neither a formal degree nor previous experience in technology is required.

    Image supplied. WPP's next phase in its partnership with NVIDIA is to create generative 3D landscapes and worlds
    WPP pushes creativity boundaries through AI, creates generative 3D worlds

    3 days

    Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer of WPP, said: “New technologies such as generative AI have rewritten the rules of marketing. At WPP, we're not just adapting, we're building the next generation of creative technologists. Our apprenticeship programme empowers diverse talent with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in this exciting new era of creativity.”

    Kat Sullivan, WPP’s senior director of Interaction Design, who also co-founded the programme with WPP’s SVP of Creative AI, Perry Nightingale, added: “Witnessing the transformation of our previous apprentices into creative technologists has been awe-inspiring. We like to call them ‘ripples’, as their global impact and ripple effect have been profound, from showcasing innovations at creativity conferences worldwide to helping demystify AI for top executives at some of our biggest clients.”

    Opening doors

    Classes will take place in the innovation lab at WPP’s Hogarth in London’s Clerkenwell, led by Perry Nightingale and Kat Sullivan.

    Omotara Edu, a former apprentice now working as a creative technologist at Hogarth, shared her experience: “The WPP Creative Tech Apprenticeship opened a door that just isn't there for most entry-level talent. It gave me, someone without a decade of experience in 3D or motion graphics, a real chance to break into this exciting field. I've been able to stretch my coding skills in unexpected directions, from app development to building the AR experiences I'm passionate about.”

    The deadline for applications is 23 August 2024. For more information and to apply, visit here.

