Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comRocketseedClockworkBroad MediaDelta Victor BravoDStv Media SalesAAA School of AdvertisingPrimedia BroadcastingKantarMakeReignJoe PublicYOUKNOW TechnologiesPrimedia OutdoorOgilvy South AfricaProvantageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    WPP announces Brian Lesser as new global CEO of GroupM, succeeding Christian Juhl

    18 Jul 2024
    18 Jul 2024
    WPP has announced the appointment of Brian Lesser as the new Global CEO of GroupM, a media investment company.
    Brian Lesser will take on the role in September. Source: Supplied.
    Brian Lesser will take on the role in September. Source: Supplied.

    New position

    He succeeds Christian Juhl, who is stepping down after five years in the role. Juhl will take up a new position with WPP as President, Corporate Development.

    Lesser spent 10 years with WPP including as CEO of GroupM in North America from 2015 to 2017. He will rejoin WPP and begin his new role with GroupM in September 2024. Juhl will continue in his existing role until then and support the transition as he moves to his new position.

    Lesser first joined WPP with the acquisition of 24/7 Real Media in 2007. He went on to create the Media Innovation Group, building addressable advertising products and technology for GroupM, including one of the industry’s first data management platforms. In 2011 he founded Xaxis, the programmatic media buying platform which now forms part of GroupM’s media performance organisation, GroupM Nexus.

    After leading GroupM in North America he joined AT&T as CEO of AT&T Advertising & Analytics, a $3bn business today known as Xandr. He took on his current role as CEO and Chairman of data company InfoSum in 2020.

    Source: © 123rf Adam Hunter, head honcho at Hook, Line & Sinker looks at the future of PR in a changing world on World PR Day
    #WPRD2024: The future of public relations in a changing world

      1 day

    Throughout his career, Lesser has been at the forefront of technological advancements in the media industry, from the advent of programmatic advertising to the rise of connected TV. He is known for challenging the status quo to deliver better consumer experiences and more effective solutions for businesses.

    Juhl became CEO of GroupM in November 2019, having previously held the same position at Essence, the digital media agency acquired by WPP in 2015. As President, Corporate Development for WPP he will work on various aspects of the company’s strategic development.

    Significant growth

    Under Juhl’s leadership GroupM has grown significantly, winning notable assignments and playing a critical role in WPP wins such as the partnership with The Coca-Cola Company.

    GroupM has also changed and evolved to reflect the new world. It has simplified its structure, today serving its roster of world-leading clients primarily through three media agency brands (EssenceMediacom, Mindshare and Wavemaker); media performance organisation GroupM Nexus; and data product, service and technology company Choreograph. GroupM is the world’s leading media investment company, managing more than $60bn in annual media spend on behalf of its clients.

    Jacques du Preez appointed to the World Out of Home Organization board
    Jacques du Preez appointed to the World Out of Home Organization board

    Provantage  2 days

    Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “I would like to thank Christian for his contribution to the success of Essence, GroupM, WPP and our clients over the last nine years. He has built a strong foundation for the ongoing transformation of GroupM, the integration of its offer, and accelerated future growth. I look forward to working with him in his new WPP role.

    “Brian is one of the industry’s most highly regarded executives with a track record of success in data- and technology-driven marketing. GroupM, its agencies and its brilliant people are in many respects the engine of WPP. Brian not only knows GroupM inside-out, but also has a strong vision for the future of the business. We are delighted to welcome him back to WPP.”

    Lesser said: “WPP and GroupM are special organisations to me. I have experienced first-hand the culture of innovation and collaboration that leads to exceptional work for advertisers. I am thrilled to be rejoining GroupM as Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to building with my talented colleagues, collaborating with our industry partners, and investing with our fantastic roster of global clients.”

    Juhl said: “It has been a privilege to lead this amazing business, to work alongside its incredibly talented people, and to partner with our wonderful clients around the world. We’ve achieved a huge amount together and I’m really proud of the progress GroupM has made towards its mission of making advertising work better for people. After five years the time is right for a fresh challenge, and I’m excited to get started in my new role with WPP. Brian is an exceptional leader and I’m happy he is rejoining the GroupM family.”

    Read more: advertising, CEO, WPP, appointment, Mark Read
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Vans has launched a new campaign. Source: Supplied.
    Vans launches Always Pushing campaign
    23 hours
    The case was dismissed by the ARB.
    Fair Cape Dairies advertising complaint dismissed by ARB
     1 day
    Primedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited
    Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited
    2 days
    (Image supplied) South African Paralympian, Mpumelelo Mhlongo.'s partnership with stationery brand, Bic South African is an embodiment of Mhlongo’s experience
    Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo partnership with Bic, embodies his experience
    3 days
    Ex publicis duo redefines agency agility
    UsablyEx publicis duo redefines agency agility
    9 Jul 2024
    Source: © Bizcommunity The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled that Discovery has to remove or amend an advertisement for the second time in the space of less than a month
    Second Discovery advert ruled misleading by ARB
     9 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Olympics 2024: what new social media guidelines mean for athletes and their sponsors
     8 Jul 2024
    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle's Full Circle Johannesburg and Cape Town events announced
    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle's Full Circle Johannesburg and Cape Town events announced
    5 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz