Jacques du Preez appointed to the World Out of Home Organization board

Jacques du Preez, CEO at integrated marketing solutions and media group Provantage, has been appointed to The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) board in the role of director for Africa. The WOO is the only global Out of Home Association working to promote and improve the OOH industry on behalf of its members.

On his role as a WOO board member, du Preez emphasised the importance of elevating the positioning of Out of Home (OOH) media in Africa by ensuring that industry associations on the continent are professional, representative, and well-funded. He acknowledged the unique challenges faced by the African market but noted that many developed markets have successfully navigated similar issues. Du Preez believes that Africa can learn from these experiences and address local challenges more efficiently.

One of the immediate priorities he has identified is the need to accelerate plans to obtain world-class research measurement data for all OOH media types and environments. At the recent WOO congress in Hong Kong, it was highlighted that Out of Home media is well-positioned to offer a better, more cost-effective, and trusted media channel to advertisers and consumers. WOO data revealed that total global OOH media spending in 2023 stood at $41.9bn, representing 5.2% of total global advertising spend. From a regional perspective, Africa's OOH media spend was estimated at $700m in 2023, with the continent lagging behind the global digital Out-of-home penetration rate of 35.7%. In Africa, the comparative figure is a much lower 20%.

Du Preez identified several key factors that should be considered in the near future:

Regulation standards

Digital OOH as a key growth factor

Measurement data as a non-negotiable element

Consumers seeking unique experiences

The global explosion of retail media

Brands seeking alternative channels to break through the clutter

The increasing importance of sustainability

He also emphasised the need to focus on industry regulation and the expansion of Digital Out of Home (DOOH) in Africa. Recognising the challenges faced by other media channels, such as the fragmentation of television and issues of fraud and privacy in online/digital media, du Preez highlighted the growth and cost-effectiveness and “always on exposure” of OOH advertising. He added that plans are in place to establish an OOH marketing body responsible for promoting OOH to stakeholders across Africa, aiming to increase ad spend and take market share from radio, television, and online/digital media.

“It is a great privilege to have been appointed to the WOO Board. With it comes great responsibility, but also the opportunity to make a definitive difference. Having access to OOH industry leaders from across the world is a fantastic opportunity to learn and I will endeavour to utilise this access to ensure that we grow OOH in Africa. I am excited and look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the WOO board and ensuring that Africa is appropriately represented on the WOO stage,” concluded du Preez.