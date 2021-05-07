Industries

Fashion Trends South Africa

    Top trends from SA Menswear Fashion Week

    Meagan Duckitt
    2 May 2024
    Notorious for showcasing the best of SA men’s and now - ladieswear fashion talent, SA Menswear Fashion week returns for yet another outstanding Autumn winter collection showcase at Wonderland Film Studios in Cape Town earlier this month. This is one of the only fashion platforms that celebrates SA menswear and refreshingly, this year, the showcases were integrated to one day which made for an excitingly, action packed day.
    The designers truly exceeded expectations and pushed the boundaries of fashion with elevated designs, modern prints and excellent craftsmanship.

    The standout themes of the shows were as follows:

    Dare to Denim

    Although denim is seen as a menswear staple, it was anything but boring! Authenticity was key and fabric treatments included allover printed, washed, bleached and dyed denims, as well as construction elements such as off-beat pocket placements 3D design details many more as showcased by Afrikan Swiss, Kinked and Mlima.

    AfrikanSwiss
    AfrikanSwiss
    Mlima
    Mlima

    Deconstruct

    From unconventional style lines to brilliant design details and exaggerated hems, designers pushed the boundaries of mainstream fashion and gave onlookers a taste of innovation, as shown by Victoria Ongasi, Mlima, Artfit, ThaboK and EkAnTik.

    Victoria Ongansi
    Victoria Ongansi
    Thabo Kopele Engineered
    Thabo Kopele Engineered

    Oriental sophistication

    Whether it was the structured origami finishes juxta positioned with the soft satin sets, or the mix of indigenous and geometric prints to the billowing kimonos, eastern design elements are superbly showcased in a modern and elegant way. As shown by Leigh Schubert, Victoria Ongasi, Note and BHZA Allover

    Note
    Note
    Leigh Schubert
    Leigh Schubert

    Tie-dye

    Tie-dyes and ombre return in cleaner, more sophisticated applications and understated styling. Handmade, printed tie-dyes, allover tie-dyes as ombres were the key looks on the runways as shown by EkAnTik, Mlima, and Thabo Kopele.

    Thabo Kopele
    Thabo Kopele
    Mlima
    Mlima

    African deluxe

    Layering, longer length tunics and shirts, wrapped trousers, draped, cropped and wide legged trousers were shown in natural bases such as cotton and linen blends, with allover and placement prints. Relaxed luxury was key to this Sub-Saharan trend, as shown by EkAnTik, Mlima and Thabo Kopele.

    MacGale
    MacGale
    EkAnTik
    EkAnTik

    Lavishly layered

    A play on fabrics and styling; from assymetric to variegated hemlines and calculated mixing of prints - layering is polished and beautifully constructed, as shown by MacGale, Note and Swuun.

    MacGale
    MacGale
    Swuun
    Swuun

    Urban gentlemen

    While still maintaining the dapper aesthetic, soft suiting and matched separates provide a cool option for the more contemporary professional, as shown by LazyStacks and Off Mankind.

    Off Mankind
    Off Mankind
    LazyStacks
    LazyStacks

    Mashup

    Grunge returns in a tasteful clash of fabrics especially in womenswear, where unconventional mixes of heavyweight fabrics and prints are combined with sheer lighter weight fabric bases such as tweeds and mesh or satins with suiting and sequins etc. as showcased by Fred Rich, Kinked and Signature By Des.

    Fred Rich
    Fred Rich
    Signature By Des
    Signature By Des

    Allover prints

    Allover prints are still prevalent on the runways – from chevron to stripes, to abstract, geometric, to indigenous prints. A delightful play on print scales and mixing of fabric makes the prints more appealing as shown by: EkAnTik, Leigh Schubert, Shiyababa Atelier and Off Mankind.

    Off Mankind
    Off Mankind
    EkAnTik
    EkAnTik

    3D

    Handmade and craft details were key albeit crochet, applique, fringing, or fabric interest such as dobby yarns, in ladies and menswear. Authenticity was important; however -finishing was kept sophisticated, as shown by ARTFIT, Nikki Mullinos designs and EkAnTik.

    ARTFIT
    ARTFIT
    Nikki Mullinos
    Nikki Mullinos

    Well done to Simon Deiner who spearheads the shows with his dynamic team. We look forward to the Spring summer collections later this year.

    About Meagan Duckitt

    Meagan is a fashion designer, stylist, writer and public speaker. She owns a small clothing business called Calista Clothing and enjoys using her knowledge to empower women.

