Top trends from SA Menswear Fashion Week

Notorious for showcasing the best of SA men’s and now - ladieswear fashion talent, SA Menswear Fashion week returns for yet another outstanding Autumn winter collection showcase at Wonderland Film Studios in Cape Town earlier this month. This is one of the only fashion platforms that celebrates SA menswear and refreshingly, this year, the showcases were integrated to one day which made for an excitingly, action packed day.

The designers truly exceeded expectations and pushed the boundaries of fashion with elevated designs, modern prints and excellent craftsmanship.

The standout themes of the shows were as follows:

Dare to Denim

Although denim is seen as a menswear staple, it was anything but boring! Authenticity was key and fabric treatments included allover printed, washed, bleached and dyed denims, as well as construction elements such as off-beat pocket placements 3D design details many more as showcased by Afrikan Swiss, Kinked and Mlima.

AfrikanSwiss Mlima

Deconstruct

From unconventional style lines to brilliant design details and exaggerated hems, designers pushed the boundaries of mainstream fashion and gave onlookers a taste of innovation, as shown by Victoria Ongasi, Mlima, Artfit, ThaboK and EkAnTik.

Victoria Ongansi Thabo Kopele Engineered

Oriental sophistication

Whether it was the structured origami finishes juxta positioned with the soft satin sets, or the mix of indigenous and geometric prints to the billowing kimonos, eastern design elements are superbly showcased in a modern and elegant way. As shown by Leigh Schubert, Victoria Ongasi, Note and BHZA Allover

Note Leigh Schubert

Tie-dye

Tie-dyes and ombre return in cleaner, more sophisticated applications and understated styling. Handmade, printed tie-dyes, allover tie-dyes as ombres were the key looks on the runways as shown by EkAnTik, Mlima, and Thabo Kopele.

Thabo Kopele Mlima

African deluxe

Layering, longer length tunics and shirts, wrapped trousers, draped, cropped and wide legged trousers were shown in natural bases such as cotton and linen blends, with allover and placement prints. Relaxed luxury was key to this Sub-Saharan trend, as shown by EkAnTik, Mlima and Thabo Kopele.

MacGale EkAnTik

Lavishly layered

A play on fabrics and styling; from assymetric to variegated hemlines and calculated mixing of prints - layering is polished and beautifully constructed, as shown by MacGale, Note and Swuun.

MacGale Swuun

Urban gentlemen

While still maintaining the dapper aesthetic, soft suiting and matched separates provide a cool option for the more contemporary professional, as shown by LazyStacks and Off Mankind.

Off Mankind LazyStacks

Mashup

Grunge returns in a tasteful clash of fabrics especially in womenswear, where unconventional mixes of heavyweight fabrics and prints are combined with sheer lighter weight fabric bases such as tweeds and mesh or satins with suiting and sequins etc. as showcased by Fred Rich, Kinked and Signature By Des.

Fred Rich Signature By Des

Allover prints

Allover prints are still prevalent on the runways – from chevron to stripes, to abstract, geometric, to indigenous prints. A delightful play on print scales and mixing of fabric makes the prints more appealing as shown by: EkAnTik, Leigh Schubert, Shiyababa Atelier and Off Mankind.

Off Mankind EkAnTik

3D

Handmade and craft details were key albeit crochet, applique, fringing, or fabric interest such as dobby yarns, in ladies and menswear. Authenticity was important; however -finishing was kept sophisticated, as shown by ARTFIT, Nikki Mullinos designs and EkAnTik.

ARTFIT Nikki Mullinos

Well done to Simon Deiner who spearheads the shows with his dynamic team. We look forward to the Spring summer collections later this year.