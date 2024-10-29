Throwback Cinema continues in November with new film releases

Get ready for a month of the latest film releases and live opera, ballet and theatre on the big screen.

Ster-Kinekor’s Throwback Cinema campaign, with all tickets at R50, continues through November. November's Throwback Cinema titles include something for everyone – movies that performed extremely well at the box-office, and that fittingly deserve another showing on the big screen.

Starting on 1 November is the dance movie Flashdance, followed by Blade Runner (8 November), Blue Lagoon (15 November), Die Hard (22 November) and another energetic song and dance biopic, La Bamba (29 November).

1 November

Rebellious is a family-friendly British animated adventure comedy about a headstrong princess, a booksmart commoner, and the power of love.

In this modern twist on a classic fairy tale, a headstrong princess is stolen by an evil sorcerer, and her scholarly fiancé must use his wits in an epic quest to find her while she boldly challenges her captors and plots a daring escape.

Conclave follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting the new Pope.

Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of the Church.

This mystery-thriller is directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Robert Harris.

With his wife in the hospital, a struggling father purchases a domestic AI to help simplify his home in Subservience. But as the lifelike robot grows attached to her new owner, boundaries are crossed. Soon she becomes determined to eliminate what she perceives as the true threat to his happiness: his family. This sci-fi thriller film directed by S.K. Dale from a screenplay by Will Honley and April Maguire.

Tony Award–winning composer Jeanine Tesori’s powerful new opera Grounded premieres at the Metropolitan Opera, wrestling with often-overlooked issues created by 21st-century warmaking: the ethical conflicts created by the use of modern military technology and the psychological and emotional toll supposedly safe remote technology takes on our servicepersons.

Canadian mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo stars as the hot-shot fighter pilot whose unplanned pregnancy takes her out of the cockpit and lands her in Las Vegas, operating a Reaper drone halfway around the world.

American tenor Ben Bliss co-stars as the Wyoming rancher Eric in a production by Michael Mayer that brings this story to life in a high-tech staging which presents a variety of perspectives on the action.

Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium to conduct Tesori’s kaleidoscopic opera. In selected cinemas on 3 and 5 November 2024.

8 November

When Ben and Anette's daughter, Matilda, is cast in a film, alongside glamorous movie star, Alicia, Ben is quickly drawn into Alicia's world in Magpie. As Ben becomes more intoxicated with Alicia, Anette is left at home with the baby, pushed to her emotional limits and psychologically on the brink. As the drama grows and tension builds, the secrets and lies surrounding Ben, Anette and Alicia threaten to destroy them all. The lines between reality and fiction blur further, culminating in a fatal climax of love and betrayal.

Starring Daisy Ridley, Shazad Latif and Matilda Lutz. This neo-noir film is directed by Sam Yates from a screenplay written by Tom Bateman.

Red One is the must-see action-comedy event of the holiday season. A multi-generational global spectacle, the movie features megawatt stars teaming up in a high-stakes adventure packed with adrenaline and attitude. After Santa Claus – Code Name: ‘Red One’ – is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

In the anime adventure Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth.

Ballet fans across the country will soon have the opportunity to appreciate the technique, dexterity and mastery of the dancers in detail, when one of the world’s most beloved ballets Swan Lake is released in IMAX at Ster-Kinekor for a limited release.

Filmed for IMAX at Paris Opera under the direction of Isabelle Julien this year, the cast includes Sae Eun Park dancing Odette/Odile, Paul Marque as the handsome Prince Siegfried and Pablo Legasa as Rothbart, together with the Paris Opera Corps de Ballet.

The ballet will be screened in IMAX for a truly immersive cinema experience on 8 and 9 November at 19:30 and on 10 November at 15:15, with a show in select 2D cinemas at 14:30 on 10 November. The duration of the performance is 145 minutes.

It will be screened at the following complexes: The Grove in Tshwane; Cradlestone, Eastgate and Mall of Africa in Johannesburg; Gateway in Durban; Baywest in Gqeberha; and Blue Route, CapeGate and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The 2D screening on 10 November is at the following sites: Brooklyn in Tshwane, Rosebank Nouveau in Johannesburg, Garden Route in George, Somerset in Somerset West and at Tygervalley in Cape Town.

15 November

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honour to return the glory of Rome to its people. This epic historical action film is directed by Ridley Scott.

Serving as a sequel to Gladiator (2000), the film was written by David Scarpa from a story he wrote with Peter Craig.

22 November

An ageing gangster (Liam Neeson) attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past, but the criminal underworld won't loosen its grip willingly in the action-packed Absolution. This crime thriller is directed by Hans Petter Moland, from a screenplay written by Tony Gayton.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two will arrive in cinemas on November 26, 2025.

It is directed by Jon M. Chu from a screenplay by Winnie Holzman, based on the musical Wicked, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Winnie Holzman, from the novel by Gregory Maguire

Arthur’s Whisky is a charming, feel-good comedy about living in the moment. When Joan’s (Patricia Hodge) husband dies, she discovers he invented an anti-ageing elixir that takes the years off. Sharing it with her two friends Linda (Diane Keaton) and Susan (Lulu), the three rejuvenated women waste no time in painting the town red, but they soon realise it’s a very different world to the one they remember.

Extraordinary Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the passionate title diva in David McVicar’s thrilling production of the opera Tosca. British-Italian tenor Freddie De Tommaso makes his eagerly anticipated company debut as Tosca’s revolutionary lover, Cavaradossi, and powerhouse American baritone Quinn Kelsey is the sadistic chief of police Scarpia.

Maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the electrifying score, which features some of Puccini’s most memorable melodies. Livestream in selected cinemas on 23 November.

29 November

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her way finding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The world has changed in the post-apocalyptic action thriller Elevation. The only habitable place left for humanity is in the high mountains, above 8000 feet. Below 8000 feet dwell the creatures that killed 95% of the human population less than three years ago.

To save the life of his young son, a father (Anthony Mackie) is forced to venture below “The Line” with a scientist (Morena Baccarin) he despises, but who just might hold the key to defeating the monsters, and a young woman (Maddie Hasson) determined to keep them both alive long enough to save the human race.

It is directed by George Nolfi and written by Kenny Ryan and Jacob Roman. It stars Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin, Maddie Hasson, and Tony Goldwyn.

30 November

The final production for this season of brilliant NT Live productions is NYE. Michael Sheen plays Nye Bevan in a surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the man who transformed Britain’s welfare state and created the NHS. Confronted with death, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill.

Written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris (Small Island), this epic new Welsh fantasia was filmed live from the National Theatre. It will be released in select Ster-Kinekor cinemas on 30 November, and 1, 4 and 5 December.

