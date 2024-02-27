Take That brings ‘This Life On Tour’ to South Africa

Take That and Big Concerts have announced that the multi-award winning and smash hit makers will be bringing their ‘This Life On Tour’ to the SunBet Arena, Time Square on 20 October, and the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 22 October 2024.

Image supplied

Take That are renowned for their huge productions and incredible live shows, and currently hold the record for the most performances at London’s The O2 with 34 headline shows.

2011’s Progress tour broke box office records by selling over 1 million tickets in less than 24 hours, becoming the biggest tour in the UK and earning them a place on Billboard’s annual ‘Top 25 Tours’ list, placing third worldwide.

In 2019, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the 38-date sell-out Odyssey tour which saw them play to 29 arenas and 9 stadiums, selling over 650,000 tickets.

For a band 30+ years into their career, Take That are not standing still; constantly evolving, the future looks bright for the trio.

Take That’s highly anticipated new album This Life is out now. The brand new record is the band’s ninth studio album and their first since 2017’s Wonderland.

This Life is a vibrant body of work that sees the band at their most confident musically. With nods to Hall & Oates, Supertramp, Wings, Elton John, The Eagles, Crosby, Stills and Nash, the album sees Gary, Mark and Howard focus on vocals, with beautiful melodies, soaring choruses and sophisticated harmonies blending the trio’s voices seamlessly together.

“There’s a sense of togetherness with this record, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives,” says Mark Owen.

For complete tour and ticket information visit www.bigconcerts.co.za.

Take That “This Life On Tour” event details

Pretoria

20 October 2024

SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

Cape Town

22 October 2024

Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town

Tickets are only available exclusively from Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.co.za) from 9am, Friday 1 March

Important Note: Fans are strongly advised against purchasing tickets from Viagogo. These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets you will be denied entry into the venue, and you will not be entitled to a refund.