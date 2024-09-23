Jordan Rakei announces The Loop SA tour dates

Jordan Rakei will be heading back to South Africa for two live concerts this November. This long-awaited tour will see the producer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist bring his soulful sound to two of the country’s most iconic outdoor venues, creating an unforgettable experience for fans in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Rakei, a name synonymous with innovative soundscapes and emotionally charged performances, has captivated millions with his unique blend of soul, jazz, and R&B. Known for his mastery across multiple instruments and his soulful vocal prowess, he has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, all while carving out his own distinct niche.

His fifth studio album, The Loop, released earlier this year, has further cemented his status as a trailblazer in the global music scene.

The Loop is an exploration of self and sound, showcasing Rakei's evolution as an artist. From the lush, orchestral arrangements to the deep, groovy beats that underpin his signature style, the album is a testament to his ability to push the boundaries of contemporary music.

Tracks like Freedom, which has already garnered praise from the likes of BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, and Trust, with its rich, soulful vibe, are set to resonate deeply with South African audiences.

This tour is not just a celebration of Rakei’s latest work, but also a chance for fans to experience his music in the most beautiful settings South Africa has to offer.

Event details

• Cape Town: Friday, 29 November 2024 – Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

• Johannesburg: Saturday, 30 November 2024 – Marks Park, Emmarentia

Tickets available at breakoutevents.co.za.