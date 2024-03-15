Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesPublicis Groupe AfricaKantarNinety9centsBizcommunity.comPyrotecSmart MediaKLABMi ResearchMegaVision MediaTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Switch Energy Drink launches first ever 24 Mixed Case exclusively with Makro

    Issued by Switch Energy Drink
    4 Jul 2024
    4 Jul 2024
    Switch Energy Drink, the homegrown South African brand renowned for its bold flavours and innovative spirit, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking 24 Mixed Case. This revolutionary product, available exclusively at Makro, brings together 24 distinct flavours in one convenient package, a first in the energy drink market.
    Switch Energy Drink launches first ever 24 Mixed Case exclusively with Makro

    Switch Energy Drink has built a reputation for breaking boundaries and challenging the norm with its audacious flavour launches. This latest innovation continues that tradition, offering consumers an unprecedented variety of taste experiences in a single purchase.

    "We are always looking for ways to push the envelope and offer our customers something truly unique," said Dean Vincent, national key account manager for Switch Energy Drink. "With the 24 Mixed Case, we wanted to give South Africans the chance to enjoy all our flavours without having to buy a separate case for each one. Now, you can sample the entire Switch range with just one case."

    "We are incredibly proud of this birthday collaboration with Makro," Vincent Added. "Their support has been instrumental in making this idea a reality. We believe the 24 Mixed Case will be a game-changer in the energy drink industry, offering something that no other brand has done before."

    Switch Energy Drink launches first ever 24 Mixed Case exclusively with Makro

    The 24 Mixed Case is set to hit Makro shelves 27 July, inviting energy drink enthusiasts to embark on a flavour journey like no other. Each case includes a diverse selection of Switch’s most popular and adventurous flavours, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

    For more information about the 24 Mixed Case and to stay updated on its availability, follow Switch Energy Drink on social media and visit Makro’s website.

    About Switch Energy Drink

    Switch Energy Drink is a proudly South African company dedicated to delivering bold, innovative, and high-quality energy drinks. Known for its over-the-top flavour launches, Switch continually pushes the boundaries of what an energy drink can be.

    Read more: retailers, energy drinks, Makro, Switch Energy Drink
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Switch Energy Drink
    #SwitchEnergy contains essential vitamins and provides a boost of energy with a crisp refreshing taste.

    Related

    Kantar&#x2019;s Mzansi Consumer Barometer 2024
    KantarKantar’s Mzansi Consumer Barometer 2024
    2 days
    #WorldEnvironmentDay: Massmart commits to saving water
    #WorldEnvironmentDay: Massmart commits to saving water
    5 Jun 2024
    Massmart, Walmart partner to secure better prices
    Massmart, Walmart partner to secure better prices
    16 May 2024
    Image supplied. The Shop! SA Shopper Marketing Awards for 2024 have opened for entries
    2024 Shop! SA Shopper Marketing Awards entries open
    6 May 2024
    South African retailers have arrived at an e-commerce crossroads
    GfK – An NIQ CompanySouth African retailers have arrived at an e-commerce crossroads
    24 Apr 2024
    Game launches affordable range of sanitary pads
    GameGame launches affordable range of sanitary pads
    9 Apr 2024
    April Fools' Day: From Lucky Star's custard-infused pilchards to Makro's Hot Cross Wors Bun
    April Fools' Day: From Lucky Star's custard-infused pilchards to Makro's Hot Cross Wors Bun
     2 Apr 2024
    How to take advantage of retail trends in 2024
    How to take advantage of retail trends in 2024
     15 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz