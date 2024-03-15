Switch Energy Drink launches first ever 24 Mixed Case exclusively with Makro

Switch Energy Drink, the homegrown South African brand renowned for its bold flavours and innovative spirit, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking 24 Mixed Case. This revolutionary product, available exclusively at Makro, brings together 24 distinct flavours in one convenient package, a first in the energy drink market.

Switch Energy Drink has built a reputation for breaking boundaries and challenging the norm with its audacious flavour launches. This latest innovation continues that tradition, offering consumers an unprecedented variety of taste experiences in a single purchase.

"We are always looking for ways to push the envelope and offer our customers something truly unique," said Dean Vincent, national key account manager for Switch Energy Drink. "With the 24 Mixed Case, we wanted to give South Africans the chance to enjoy all our flavours without having to buy a separate case for each one. Now, you can sample the entire Switch range with just one case."

"We are incredibly proud of this birthday collaboration with Makro," Vincent Added. "Their support has been instrumental in making this idea a reality. We believe the 24 Mixed Case will be a game-changer in the energy drink industry, offering something that no other brand has done before."

The 24 Mixed Case is set to hit Makro shelves 27 July, inviting energy drink enthusiasts to embark on a flavour journey like no other. Each case includes a diverse selection of Switch’s most popular and adventurous flavours, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

