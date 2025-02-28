Stadium Management SA implements changes to ticketing system

Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA), together with Kaizer Chiefs Football Club and Orlando Pirates Football Club, have implemented significant changes to the ticketing system at FNB Stadium and Orlando Stadium.

These changes are aimed at enhancing spectator safety, improving crowd management, and making ticket access more convenient.

Initially planned for implementation at the end of the current football season, these changes will now take effect immediately.

Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of SMSA, stated:"The recent Derby highlighted the increased extent of fraud associated with till slip tickets, which complicates stadium access, spectator safety and crowd management. As venue authority our priority has always been spectator safety and ensuring that legitimate ticket holders can be seated in time for kick-off. Given the challenges faced, and after consultation and with the full support of both Kaizer Chiefs FC and Orlando Pirates FC, we have decided, to discontinue till slip tickets with immediate effect. This move is part of the continuing quality management improvement process of customer service and spectator experience."

The new ticketing system will be managed by Open Tickets, ensuring ease of access and greater security. Spectators will now have multiple options to purchase tickets conveniently, including:

1. Digital Online Tickets available from:

• Kaizer Chiefs FC Website

• Orlando Pirates FC Website

• Stadium Management South Africa Website

• Open Tickets Website

2. Physical Thermal Tickets available at over 1,700 (Shoprite, USave and Checkers) outlets nationwide.

3. Fans will now also be able to purchase tickets via WhatsApp, using Capitec Pay, Zapper, 1Voucher, or card payments.

These new ticketing measures will apply to all fixtures at FNB Stadium and Orlando Stadium from 1 March 2025.

Additionally, SMSA and Open Tickets are implementing enhanced security measures at stadium entry points to ensure that only legitimate ticket holders can gain access, making the entry process safer and more efficient.

More details on the various ticketing purchase options will be available across all club, venue, and Open Tickets platforms from 25 February 2025.