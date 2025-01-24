Spotting the signs: Avoiding fake PR gifting scams

Social media is filled with creators eager to grow their audience and collaborate with popular brands. Receiving a first PR package is often seen as a significant milestone and recognition of their branding efforts.

Protecting yourself from social media brand scams

Unfortunately, scammers are well aware of this enthusiasm and are increasingly exploiting it.

By posing as brands or brand ambassadors, they offer the allure of ‘free’ products or exclusive opportunities, only to manipulate influencers into sharing sensitive personal information, such as emails, home addresses, and other private details.

“Navigating the pitfalls of social media and keeping your personal information while you grow your online presence is of the utmost importance,” says Mark Baldwin, the CEO of Baldwin Digital.

Below, Baldwin uncovers how these scams operate, the red flags to watch for, and how to stay vigilant when dealing with unsolicited brand offers.

5 giveaways

Here are five giveaways you’re about to be scammed.

The contact isn’t from the official brand account The person reaching out might not message you directly from the brand's verified social media account. Instead, they may link to the brand's account in their message or claim to represent the brand through a personal or unverified account. Legitimate collaborations typically come from official brand channels or verified representatives with clear credentials. “If the message isn’t coming from a verified account, it’s a major red flag. Legitimate brands know the value of official channels and won’t rely on personal accounts for business outreach,” says Baldwin. Suspicious social media presence The brand may have very few followers, a disproportionate number of bot followers, or a newly created account. While low followers don’t always mean the account is fake, it’s worth considering alongside other indicators. Established brands generally have a consistent social media presence with authentic engagement. Unreliable or poorly designed website Scammers often direct you to websites that look unprofessional or lack credibility. Watch for signs like broken links, vague product descriptions, grammatical errors, or missing essential pages like “About Us,” “Contact,” or “Privacy Policy.” If the URL is unusual (e.g., misspelt brand names or strange domains), proceed with extra caution. Lack of social media engagement A brand’s posts may have little to no engagement, such as likes, comments, or shares, even if they have a significant follower count. This can indicate that the account is inactive, fake, or has purchased followers to appear legitimate. “Engagement often speaks louder than numbers alone. A high follower count without real interaction is often a warning sign. Authentic brands cultivate conversations, not just followers,” says Baldwin. Request for personal or financial information Scammers often ask for unnecessary details, such as payment for shipping costs or sensitive personal information like your banking details or ID, under the guise of processing your “free gift". Legitimate PR gifting opportunities should not require you to make a payment or provide overly personal information.

The importance of vigilance in the evolving influencer landscape

“What we’re seeing with the rise of fake PR gifting scams reflects a broader challenge within the social media landscape: the growing vulnerability of eager creators navigating a sea of opportunity and deceit," says Baldwin.

Baldwin says in an industry where authenticity is currency, scammers have found ways to exploit creators’ excitement and trust.

"They’ve mimicked the strategies of legitimate brands—crafting offers that feel too good to pass up, but ultimately preying on the personal details of those who fall for them."

He adds that it is clear that the well-being of influencer marketing hinges on education and vigilance.

"Social media users should be equipped to identify the red flags, verify opportunities, and engage only with brands that embody transparency and integrity.

"In this constantly evolving digital space, protecting your reputation and personal information is just as important as growing your audience.

"The creators who thrive will be those who pair their ambition with the awareness that meaningful partnerships are formed on a foundation of trust.”