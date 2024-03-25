SpendTrend 2024: Resilient South Africans adapt to challenging economic conditions

South Africans are a resilient bunch compared to their global counterparts and have adjusted to the complex economic environment that saw a series of interest rate increases in 2023.

Image supplied. The SpendTrend 2024 report, a collaboration between Discovery Bank and Visa analyses credit card spending behaviour to understand consumer spending habits

The results of the research were presented recently at Discovery Place in Sandton by Discovery Bank and Discovery South Africa CEO, Hylton Kallner, and Lineshnee Moodley, country manager, Visa SA.

“South Africans are well known for their resilience across the world, and it is the same in their spending. As a result the country’s spending has not been characterised by wild swings, as in other countries, but by a consistency,” says Kallner.

The report highlights trends across three areas:

How much people spend

What people spend on

How people spend.



How much people spend

Personal consumer spending in South Africa steadied in 2023.

While South African consumers have shown resilience in an increasingly complex economic environment with interest hikes, 86%* of South Africans have expressed concerns about the increasing prices of everyday goods.

Spending in the High Net Worth (HNW), Everyday Affluent (EA) and Mass affluent (MA) segments is rising while spending in the Mass (M) segment has decreased slightly.

What people spend on

Groceries, retail, travel and fuel are the biggest spend categories for South Africans. While these four segments make up nearly two-thirds of the total spend, the breakdown by market segment varies. For M, MS and EA, groceries are the top category for spend, while for the HNW category retail is the main spend category.

Groceries

The average grocery spend in South Africa rose by eight percent (compared to 2022). Grocery spend growth has ranged from zero percent in the M segment to eight percent in the HNW segment. This shows that the M segment has adjusted its purchasing to cope with rising costs. Overall in 2023 consumers visited grocery stores and made online grocery purchases more frequently, however, the average amount spent per transaction remained about the same as in 2022. Despite eating out and takeout increasing last year by eight percent (28% in 2022) almost three-quarters of South Africans* say they cook/bake at least once a week. Image supplied. Travel

Travel is returning to normal but is costing more for everyone. The surge in revenge travel is over and South Africans' travel habits have settled. Overall travel spend has increased but only because of rising costs. Fuel Fuel is the other big purchase for South Africans with a fuel price 1.5% higher in 2023 compared to 2022.

How people spend

