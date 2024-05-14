Industries

Elections 2024

Qaanitah Hunter talks about the systematic breakdown of South Africa

Qaanitah Hunter talks about the systematic breakdown of South Africa

sona.co.za

    Spark Media ‘leaps into local’ with comedian Themba Robin

    Issued by Spark Media
    14 May 2024
    14 May 2024
    Spark Media, South Africa’s leading media sales company providing hyperlocal advertising solutions, recently launched its new digital media sales arm with an entertaining brand video featuring local comedian, Themba Robin.
    Spark Media &#x2018;leaps into local&#x2019; with comedian Themba Robin

    While it has always provided highly targeted, print advertising solutions in Caxton’s 115 local paper titles, Spark Media has extended its scope to include Caxton’s 58 local news websites as well.

    As a result, the company now provides brands with location-targeted print and digital content, at scale, in 120 economically-active communities across South Africa. This effectively positions Spark Media as the leader in this sector, allowing it to ‘own’ the local media advertising space.

    The company has adopted the phrase ‘leap into local’ to reflect its new offering and dominance in local media advertising.

    To launch this expanded offering to the market, brand owners, marketers and creative agencies were recently invited to a series of ‘leap into local’ trade activations, themed around all things local and lekker.

    During the activation, guests were treated to a hilarious brand video starring Themba Robin on a classic safari through the local media landscape.

    Known for his humorous take on life in Mzansi, Themba brought his distinctive, clever and quirky narration to the video, which has elicited an overwhelmingly positive response from brands and their agencies… and a lot of laughs too!

    The video provides a tangible touchpoint to what makes Spark Media’s advertising solutions different – it’s local, done in a way that only South Africans understand and appreciate.

    Our sense of humour is as unique as our local communities, and reaching the heart of those communities can only be achieved through channels that speak their language. Spark Media’s print and digital ad solutions do exactly that.

    Click here to see Themba in his trademark khakis and vellies taking the leap into local with Spark Media.

    Click here to find out more about Spark Media’s expanded ad solutions spanning print and digital media.

    Spark Media
    Spark Media, a division of Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd, is South Africa’s largest print and digital media solutions sales company. It represents Caxton’s 115 local newspapers and 58 local websites, providing location-targeted content for brands and ad agencies at scale in 120 economically-active communities. It also produces ROOTS, SA’s leading urban, community-level quantitative survey that provides unequalled demographic and behavioural information on local consumers.
