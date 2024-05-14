How the Cookie crumbles: Crafting new marketing strategies in a Cookie-free world

In an era where privacy reigns supreme, the digital advertising world faces one of its most seismic shifts: the phase-out of third-party cookies. While Google may have pushed out its plan to have 100% of Chrome users cookie-free from this year, this monumental change demands a re-evaluation of marketing strategies that have long relied on the precise targeting that third-party cookies provided.

Poised to be as impactful as the advent of social media, a cookieless world leaves marketers at a crossroads, with traditional high-performance targeting methods becoming obsolete. In the search for alternatives, the complexities become apparent - ranging from the quality and integration of first-party data to the challenges faced by industries like FMCG, which typically lack direct consumer relationships.

Brands might consider a regression to traditional brand campaigns on assumed customer-frequented platforms or alongside related content. Although creative excellence and substantial budgets may yield success, the nuanced targeting and attribution models that digital marketers have come to depend on will be sorely missed.

Collaborative second-party data partnerships present another avenue, offering opportunities for data enrichment, albeit not without privacy hurdles.

Charlie Stewart, CEO of digital marketing agency Rogerwilco, believes adapting to these shifts, while challenging, is an opportunity for marketers and brands to refine their strategies. "Getting it right is going to be time-consuming and, no doubt, painful, but it never hurts to re-think strategies and tactics," he asserts.

To navigate this new terrain, Rogerwilco invites marketers and advertisers to attend a comprehensive webinar: "Marketing in a Cookie-Free World – What Now?" Facilitated by Rogerwilco brand strategist, Mongezi Mtati, this crucial session will take place online on 22 May 2024, at 10am, featuring an impressive panel of industry experts:

Zunaid Parker, executive head: digital media - Advertising and VAS services at Vodacom



Janette Hardman, head of sales South Africa - InMobi on behalf of Microsoft Advertising



Laurian Venter, director at One Day Only



Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco

The webinar will delve into the following critical themes:

Understanding Cookie deprecation: A brief overview of what cookie deprecation entails and why it's happening now.



First-party data strategies: With the decline of third-party cookies, how can brands better leverage first-party data to maintain and even enhance customer relationships and targeting capabilities?



Privacy-first advertising: How can brands align their advertising strategies with a privacy-first approach while still delivering personalised experiences to their audience?



Changes in ad products: How is Bing adapting their advertising products and services to help advertisers succeed without relying on third-party cookies?

Join the session to future-proof your marketing strategies in a cookie-free world.

Register now for an insightful discussion and equip your business for the transformative times ahead.