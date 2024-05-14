How the Cookie crumbles: Crafting new marketing strategies in a Cookie-free world

Poised to be as impactful as the advent of social media, a cookieless world leaves marketers at a crossroads, with traditional high-performance targeting methods becoming obsolete. In the search for alternatives, the complexities become apparent - ranging from the quality and integration of first-party data to the challenges faced by industries like FMCG, which typically lack direct consumer relationships.
Brands might consider a regression to traditional brand campaigns on assumed customer-frequented platforms or alongside related content. Although creative excellence and substantial budgets may yield success, the nuanced targeting and attribution models that digital marketers have come to depend on will be sorely missed.
Collaborative second-party data partnerships present another avenue, offering opportunities for data enrichment, albeit not without privacy hurdles.
Charlie Stewart, CEO of digital marketing agency Rogerwilco, believes adapting to these shifts, while challenging, is an opportunity for marketers and brands to refine their strategies. "Getting it right is going to be time-consuming and, no doubt, painful, but it never hurts to re-think strategies and tactics," he asserts.
To navigate this new terrain, Rogerwilco invites marketers and advertisers to attend a comprehensive webinar: "Marketing in a Cookie-Free World – What Now?" facilitated by Rogerwilco brand strategist, Mongezi Mtati, scheduled for 22 May 2024.
The webinar will delve into the following critical themes:
