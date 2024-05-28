Satsa initiative to bridge digital divide and tackle unemployment in tourism

The South African Tourism Services Association (Satsa), in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and e-learning platform, Ating, has launched Bridging the Digital Divide (BDD), a programme to upskill individuals and create pathways into the tourism industry.

South Africa's unemployment rate soared to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2024.

"Tourism holds immense potential to drive economic growth and create employment opportunities, but we've struggled to attract and retain skilled youth,” says Phakamile Hlazo, founder of Zulu Nomad and AID (Access, Inclusivity & Diversity) chairperson at Satsa. "The tourism value chain is vast, offering a diverse range of careers, yet our young people often lack access to the necessary training and resources."

The BDD initiative aims to tackle that challenge. It was recently showcased at the NTCE National Tourism Careers Expo 2024 Business Networking Session, held alongside the prestigious Indaba travel trade show. "Networking events like the Careers Expo are vital for engaging young talent and exposing them to the numerous opportunities in tourism," explains Hlazo.

Digital inclusion and connectivity challenges

The BDD programme offers blended learning opportunities, aiming to create a digitally inclusive South Africa where every individual, especially women and residents of rural communities, can access digital education, enhancing their employment prospects and personal growth. However, there are several challenges. Hlazo explains she quickly realised that connectivity was a major barrier preventing many from accessing online learning resources post-event.

"When you're with them at the expo, there's connectivity for the day, but once they get home, they aren't able to actually access the online learning platform. That’s why we require continued partnership, even outside of the tourism sector, where we start engaging with our telecommunications companies to say, 'How do we partner for connectivity in our communities so that young people can continue being upskilled?" Hlazo adds.

The target audience for the BDD programme includes owners and employees of small and medium-sized tourism businesses, women in tourism, youth interested in tourism opportunities, educators within the sector, and regional partners and community leaders.

The Satsa-guided training covers a comprehensive range of topics, including careers in tourism and hospitality, soft skills for tourism professionals, health and safety management, sustainable tourism practices, and community involvement in tourism.

Interactive and engaging learning experience

To enhance the learning experience, the programme incorporates interactive activities, hands-on exercises, group activities, guest speakers from the industry, peer learning opportunities, and live demonstrations of the Atingi platform's advanced features.

"Whether you are employed in the tourism industry and want to enhance your skills, were previously in the industry and want to return, are a new entrant, have just started thinking about entering the industry, or are an educator who covers tourism, we want you!" says Hlazo.

Funded by the German government through the GIZ, the BDD project is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in driving sustainable development and creating opportunities for underserved communities.

Paving the way for a sustainable tourism sector

"As South Africa grapples with soaring unemployment rates, initiatives like the BDD project offer a glimmer of hope, demonstrating the tourism industry's commitment to fostering an inclusive and skilled workforce.

"By providing accessible digital education and upskilling opportunities while addressing connectivity challenges, Satsa and its partners are paving the way for a more sustainable and equitable tourism sector, one that empowers individuals, communities, and the nation as a whole," concludes Hlazo.

Register on the Atingi platform to unlock a comprehensive range of courses.