CRM, CX, UX Company news South Africa

Khaya Sithole on finding your ideal political party leading to the elections May 2024

    Rogerwilco enhances digital marketing through AI-based neuroscience product

    Issued by Rogerwilco
    27 Feb 2024
  • South African multi award-winning end-to-end digital CX agency, Rogerwilco adds Ergon’s Neurons to its martech partnership ecosystem
    Rogerwilco, a leading end-to-end digital customer experience (CX) agency, has added a cutting-edge AI-based predictive neuroscience tool to its suite of services to guarantee the biggest bang for advertising design buck. This innovative product, called Neurons, resold through a partnership with Ergon Neuroscience, marks a significant advancement in the field of digital marketing and creative asset optimisation.

    Neurons is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that predicts how audiences will respond to visual stimuli by analysing focus, cognitive demand, clarity, and engagement. By testing creative assets before they are launched, Rogerwilco can now predict how these assets will resonate with target audiences. This predictive capability allows the agency to select the most effective advertising imagery for campaigns, significantly reducing the need for traditional, budget-heavy test-and-learn A/B campaigns.

    "Integrating Neurons into our workflow signifies a giant leap forward for Rogerwilco and our clients," says Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco. "By leveraging this technology, we can now ensure that our clients' media budgets are utilised more efficiently, greatly enhancing the effectiveness of their campaigns."

    With the average person encountering between 4,000 to 10,000 adverts daily, the challenge is capturing attention, and ensuring memorability. About 90% of decision-making occurs subconsciously, influenced by shortcuts the brain develops over time. Neurons excels in predicting these subconscious responses, enabling marketers to design more effective campaigns.

    Backed by over two decades of neuroscience research, the company boasts one of the world's largest neuroscience databases, including data from over 120,000 individuals. This rich database provides deep insights into brain responses, eye tracking, behavioural patterns, and feedback.

    Kevin Skillicorn, CEO of Ergon, highlights the power of the AI tool: "With approximately 95% accuracy in predicting consumer responses, Neurons offers unparalleled insights into subconscious decision-making. This enables the optimisation of creative assets in ways previously unimaginable, making campaigns not only visible but memorable."

    Rogerwilco has already seen significant benefits from integrating Neurons, with improvements in social campaign performance and web design conversion rates. "Neurons has revolutionised our approach to social campaigns and display advertising," adds Stewart. "It's been a game-changer in refining user experience and optimising conversion rates."

    As Neurons continues to evolve, including advances in data analysis and reporting, it represents the future of consumer behaviour prediction. This progress points to a shift towards more data-driven, scientifically validated marketing strategies.

    Rogerwilco's adoption of AI technology is a testament to its commitment to staying at the forefront of digital marketing innovation. This collaboration is set to redefine the standards of digital marketing, offering unparalleled precision and efficiency in campaign management and execution.

    Rogerwilco
    Rogerwilco is a multi-award winning, independently owned end-to-end digital customer experience agency. We exist to remove the friction in brands' digital engagement with their audiences, no matter the channel or touchpoint.

    Let's do Biz